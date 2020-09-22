IPhone 12 Mini Features Leak: Screen Size And Other Features Revealed Inside

Apple has kept mum about its latest iPhone models this year and there is no confirmation about when will they get released. But the latest iPhone leaks claim that Apple would be launching four models of iPhone this year and one model will be called iPhone 12 mini. The other three models will be called iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

12mini

12

12 Pro

12 Pro Max — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 21, 2020

What is the iPhone 12 mini screen size?

According to leaks in MacRumours, the size of the screen of the iPhone 12 mini would have a screen of 5.4 inches. Reportedly, iPhone 12 would have a screen as big as 6.1 inches. Similarly, iPhone 12 Pro would have a 6.1-inch screen as well. On the other hand, iPhone Pro Max would have a screen size of 6.7 inches.

iPhone 12 mini would be the first iPhone to have a “mini” in the name. Otherwise, Apple has used “mini” only for iPad mini and Mac mini and iPod mini. The iPhone mini would be smaller than 2019’s iPhone model, which was iPhone 11 Pro and had a screen of 5.8 inches.

Read Also | Kit Harrington's Episode On Criminal 2 Faces Backlash, Netizens Call It "problematic"

iPhone 12 mini price?

The price of the iPhone Mini at this moment is not known and it is uncertain when the price of the new models be revealed.

Read Also | Diljit Dosanjh Is Against The Agriculture Bills Passed Recently, Says 'save Farmers'

What is the iPhone 12 release date?

In July, The Verge had reported that Apple had confirmed that iPhones shall not arrive in September this year. Moreover, the portal had also reported that iPhones won’t be shipped until October of this year. This delay is probably because of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Bloomberg had reported in July that Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook had told them that the company has asked U.S. office employees to return to work early in 2021.

Read Also | Chris Rock Diagnosed With Non-verbal Learning Disorder, Says 'can Understand Just Words'

According to reports in GSMArena, the new iPhones would be equipped with 5G support and would be powered by A14, which is the company’s first chipset on the 5nm process. It has been reported that the chipset is likely to improve the battery performance of the iPhone. Moreover, all the new iPhones will have a 60Hz refresh rate and OLED screens. Reportedly, the new iPhones may not have any charging or even EarPods accessories in the box. Apple claims that it shall cut down on electronic waste.

Read Also | Where Was 'Ratched' Filmed? Is Lucia A Real Town? Read Details Here