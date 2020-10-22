IPhone 12 Pre Order Time In India: How To Pre-order The IPhone 12?

Apple recently unveiled its latest lineup of smartphones featuring the standard iPhone 12 model along with the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Of the four models, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have already gone live for pre-orders in certain markets last week. Apple has now confirmed when the iPhone 12 pre-order dates in India.

iPhone 12 pre order time

Apple has announced that the pre-orders for the new iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro models will open up this starting Friday, October 23 at 12:00 AM IST. The two models will start shipping on October 30. This is when both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models will arrive in retail outlets.

The Cupertino-based company has also confirmed the pre-order dates for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone Pro Max that are scheduled to go release later this year. The pre-orders for both the variants are set to go live on November 6 in the Indian market. However, the shipment will only begin on November 13 when the two devices arrive in retail stores.

How to pre order iPhone 12?

The new iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro models will be available for pre-order at the official Apple India website starting October 23, 2020. You will simply need to choose between the two models, select a finish (colour), and pick a storage capacity before finalizing your purchase.

iPhone 12 price in India

Every phone in the new iPhone 12 lineup comes in three storage options. The iPhone 12 mini is the most affordable smartphone in the series which starts at ₹69,900 for the 64 GB version. The pricing goes up all the way up to ₹1,59,900 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max with 512 GB storage option. Get detailed iPhone 12 price in India below:

iPhone 12 mini

64 GB model - ₹69,900

128 GB model - ₹74,900

256 GB model - ₹84,900

iPhone 12

64 GB model - ₹79,900

128 GB model - ₹84,900

256 GB model - ₹94,900

iPhone 12 Pro

128 GB model - ₹1,19,900

256 GB model - ₹1,29,900

512 GB model - ₹1,49,900

iPhone 12 Pro Max

128 GB model - ₹1,29,900

256 GB model - ₹1,39,900

512 GB model - ₹1,59,900

Image credits: Apple