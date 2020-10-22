IPhone 12 Pro Max Has Smaller Battery Than IPhone 11 Pro Max?

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is just around the corner for Apple fanatics to pre-book. However, new details about the phone suggest that it has a battery which is smaller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The device was tested by China's TENAA certification site, which year after year has revealed the actual battery mAh capacity of iPhones as Apple does not reveal it. The certification revealed that the iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with a battery of 3,687 mAh, which is lower than iPhone 11 Pro Max's 3,969 mAh.

iPhone 12 Pro Max battery

The iPhone 12 Pro Max size screen-wise comes down to an impressive 6.7 inches, which is greater than the 11 Pro Max's 6.46 inches. The display size has been changed to feature a slightly bigger display by trimming down the side bezels while maintaining the staple iPhone notch. The battery of the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini has also been revealed by the certification process in China. Surprisingly, the iPhone 12 Mini comes with a meagre battery of 2,227 mAh battery, which can be deemed as below average by many users at times when mid-range to low-range devices come with more battery power.

The rumours about the next-gen iPhones having lesser battery had previously done the rounds on the internet but have now been proven true after the TENAA certification. The standard iPhone 12, as compared to the iPhone 11 also has a smaller battery. The iPhone 12 comes with a battery of 2,815 mAh which is lesser than iPhone 11's 3,687 mAh. But, one factor to consider here is that the newer devices come with an LED panel as compared to the standard iPhone 11 having an LCD display which is more power-demanding. But, iPhone 12 Mini's 2,227 mAh still does not cut the deal for longer screentime sessions.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max price in India is expected to be somewhere around ₹1,29,900 to ₹1,39,900 which makes its an ultra-flagship deal but does not come with a battery which holds up the 'Pro Max' branding. However, many Apple fanatics are already searching 'when can you pre order iPhone 12 Pro Max' depending on the hype that has surrounded the phone. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will begin on November 6, 2020.

