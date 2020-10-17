IPhone 12 Already Sold Out In The US: Know More About The Upcoming IPhone

Apple has just released their iPhone 12 and the reaction they got is extremely overwhelming. The pre-order of iPhone 12 started today and it has been sold out. This certainly shows that people are extremely excited about the launch of this new iPhone. Read more to know other details about iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 pro-being sold out in the United States.

iPhone 12 sold out in the USA

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 pro delivery time has already been stretched to November now. iPhone 12 Pro model like the SIM-free/Pacific Blue/128GB delivery will now be available in November. This is just in a day of opening their pro-orders for the next-gen phone. Thus waiting for the company to restock their upcoming models might just be the best option for all the USA customers. Apart from the iPhone 12 pro, the standard iPhone 12 configurations have many other variants that are available for launch day delivery on October 23. Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are going to start on November 6. The price of the iPhone mini starts at $699, iPhone 12 starts at $799, iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999.

iPhone 12 Specifications

General

Brand: Apple Model: iPhone 12 Release date: October 13 2020 Launched in India: Yes Form factor: Touchscreen Dimensions (mm): 146.70 x 71.50 x 7.40 Weight (g): 164.00 IP rating: IP68 Removable battery: No Fast charging Proprietary Wireless charging: Yes Colours: Black, Blue, Green, Red, White

Display

Screen size: 6.10 inches Touchscreen: Yes Resolution: 1170x2532 pixels Protection type: Other Pixels per inch (PPI): 460

Hardware

Processor make: Apple A14 Bionic Internal storage: 64GB Expandable storage: No

Camera

Rear camera: 12-megapixel (f/1.6) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4) Rear Autofocus: Yes Rear Flash: Yes Front camera: 12-megapixel (f/2.2)

Software

Operating system iOS 14

Connectivity

Wi-Fi: Yes Wi-Fi standards supported 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/: Yes GPS: Yes Bluetooth: Yes, v 5.00 NFC: Yes Lightning: Yes Headphones: Lightning Number of SIMs: 2

Sensors

Face unlock: Yes 3D face recognition: Yes Compass/ Magnetometer: Yes Proximity sensor: Yes Accelerometer: Yes Ambient light sensor: Yes Gyroscope: Yes Barometer: Yes

iPhone 12 Price in India and the US:

iPhone 12 Model - Price in India - Price in the US

iPhone 12 64GB - Rs. 79,900 - $799 iPhone 12 128GB - Rs. 84,900 - $849 iPhone 12 256GB - Rs. 94,900 - $949

