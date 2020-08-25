IPhone 12 Leaks Reveal Features Including 5G, 3D Camera Lens System And More

The September event of Apple is right around the corner and the leaks for the iPhone 12 are on an all-time high. iPhone leaks are highest at this time of the year which helps in making concept renders for the iPhone 12. iPhone 12 is one of the most highly anticipated smartphones of 2020 and people can’t wait to see what Apple has got in store for them.

iPhone 12 leaks

These iPhone 12 leaks were uncovered by the keen eyes of iPhone leaks connoisseurs and analysts 9to5mac, Ming Chi Kuo, and LeaksApplePro. Rumours suggest that Apple is going to be treating people with 4 new models, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Plus for the affordable range and iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max for the higher end variants respectively.

A Massive iPhone 12 Leak Emerges https://t.co/UP5rpl1tfM — The Mac Observer (@MacObserver) August 21, 2020

Display:

According to the leaks, Apple is going to release 3 display sizes; 5.4 inches for the iPhone 12 which is also the smallest size iPhone that Apple has released after the iPhone SE at 4.7inches. 6.1 inches is the size for both the iPhone 12 Max and the iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro max will boast the largest screen size by apple till that at a staggering 6.7 inches, the last biggest phone being the iPhone 11 Pro Max at 6.5 inches. All the new iPhones of 2020 are said to feature an OLED display technology regardless of the price. The higher-end variants could end up with a 120hz pro motion refresh rate.

Camera:

The iPhone 12 leaks suggest that the 5.4 inch and 6.1 inch affordable models should be shipped with a dual-lens set up, whereas the higher end 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch variants shout shift with a quadruple lens set up. The higher-end models should also recieve a new TrueDepth front camera system which would help in reducing the size of the notch and also a 3D lens rear camera system which would use a laser to understand the depth and subjects in the room which would benefit both photography and the AR (Augmented Reality) functions.

Apple: yo we heard y’all wanted things like bug fixes, better battery, and better design on the new IPhone 12 so you know what we did? WE FOCUSED ON THE CAMERA FOR LIKE THE 10TH FUCKING TIME pic.twitter.com/2vf2sy1gwP — egg (@CartonOfEgg) August 24, 2020

Design:

Reports suggest that Apple might be looking for a throwback concept for its 2020 models. Apple is going for a complete revamp of the design taking some inspiration from the iPhone 4 stainless steel frame and the iPad Pro's squared design.

Apple iPhone 4 pic.twitter.com/fuQqdMKKtm — Celulares Nostálgicos (@CelsNostalgicos) August 20, 2020

Under the Hood:

The 2020 models are the first iPhones by Apple that will showcase 5G capabilities which will support both mmWave and sub 6-Ghz bands bringing blazing fast internet speeds to the new iPhones. Also for the first time, the iPhones are going to have Apple designed 5-nanometer A14 chip manufactured by TSMC and a whopping 6 GB of ram which is supposed to be a powerhouse increasing the speed and also the efficiency of the models. The iPhones will also ship with iOS 14 preloaded.

iPhone 12 release date leaked accidentally

Apple has warned the people that the iPhone 12 release date might be pushed a little further but an accidental leak by Apple itself may suggest otherwise. On the 23rd of August, Apple held a test feed on their official Youtube channel for an event on the 10th of September.

iPhone 12 pricing remains similar

Apple is expected to follow a similar pattern for the iPhone 12 price. It is assumed to start around 699$ for the affordable models and 999$ and 1099$ for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, respectively. The prices increase as storage is increased for the models. iPhone 12 is also expected to ship without a charging brick and earpods to reduce their carbon footprint and also as a powermove for their new wireless charging pad.

Apple RELAX I JUST GOT THE 11 Smh pic.twitter.com/aGAkoBJ1GF — INSTAGRAM @S.GRATE_ (@sgrate__) August 23, 2020

Promo image credits: Jonas Daehnert Twitter