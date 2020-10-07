IPhone 12 Mini To Miss Out On Many Features From The Standard Editions

Apple is all set to introduce its smallest iPhone in recent years. The small variant of the iPhone 12 is expected to unveiled at the October 13 event soon and has been rumoured to be titled as the 'iPhone 12 Mini'. Many known Apple information leakers have taken to their social media and confirmed the name of the device. The modern smartphone market consists of little to no options for people who wish to use smaller devices, forcing them to go back and use outdated devices like the iPhone 5. If Apple ends up actually bringing out a mini device, it will be helpful for users in the market looking for a smaller phone.

Apple iPhone 12 mini details

Apple is finally doing away with its obsession of putting IPS LCD screens in their cheaper models of iPhone. This year around, the iPhone 12 lineup is expected to all have an OLED screen which allows users to get better colours than the LCD screens. Though the display of the iPhone 12 mini will feature an OLED, it will lack some features from the standard editions. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will be featuring 10-bit colours along with an XDR classification. This allows the devices to have better colour representation which will be missing in the iPhone 12 mini.

Similar to the iPhone 11 last year, the iPhone 12 Mini is expected to feature two cameras. This means that the device will actually miss out on the telephoto lens which will be present in the pro models. Whereas, the battery capacity of the same will also naturally be lower as the phone itself is being bundled in a smaller form-factor. The iPhone 12 mini is expected to house an abysmal 2,227 mAh battery which does not stand true to today's standard in smartphones.

While the latest processor and the OLED screen will improve the battery life to some extent, users will undoubtedly have to carry extra power cases. The latest pro models of iPhone 12 are expected to bring LiDAR scanner which will be absent in the mini model. Overall, the mini model will be a dull offering by Apple as compared to the other phones in the same lineup.

