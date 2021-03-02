Is GTA 5 Getting Banned? This Bill May Ban All Your Favourite "Violent Video Games"

GTA 5 Online continues to be one of the most sizzling open-world games despite being released several years ago. The gaming company has been rolling out constant updates to the title to keep things engaging for fans. However, US fans of GTA 5 may not be able to play the game as GTA 5 may be banned if a new bill passes. That is the reason why many players are wondering about "is GTA 5 getting banned?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know.

Is GTA 5 getting banned?

As we all know that developers of the GTA franchise have been subjected to various such controversies before. According to Chicago Sun-Times, Rep. Marcus Evans Jr. is seeking to amend a 2012 law that will prevent some video games from being sold to minors. Evans Jr. has filed HB3531 last week through which he not only seeks a ban on the sale of games featuring “psychological harm" and carjackings to minors, but he also wants to prevent adults from purchasing.

Rep. Marcus Evans Jr. believes that these videos promote violence and criminal activities which then leads to real-life dangers and crimes. In a press statement, the lawmaker said: “The bill would prohibit the sale of some of these games that promote the activities that we’re suffering from in our communities."

Early Walker, who has worked with Evans Jr. on the bill said in a press statement that: “I feel like this [ GTA 5] game has become a huge issue in this spectrum. When you compare the two, you see harsh similarities as it relates to these carjackings." Evans also seeks to change the terminology of Violent Video Games to "control a character within the video game that is encouraged to perpetuate human-on-human violence in which the player kills or otherwise causes serious physical or psychological harm to another human or an animal" through the proposed bill. However, we have no idea whether the bill will be passed or not and what will come of the bill, but if it gets fruitful, it will be a huge problem for game developers and gamers.

