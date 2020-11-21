Is The IPhone 12 Pro Max Waterproof? Prices, Features, Specs & More

The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a number of additions as compared to the previous generation. The screen size of the Apple smartphone comes down to an impressive 6.7 inches, which is greater than the 11 Pro Max's 6.46 inches. The display size has been changed to feature a slightly bigger display by trimming down the side bezels while maintaining the staple iPhone notch. When it comes to the colours, the iPhone 12 Pro Max comes in four colours including the new Pacific Blue variant which replaces the Midnight Green variant of the previous model. However, many users and fans are wondering about "is the iPhone 12 Pro Max waterproof?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | How to turn off iPhone 12 Pro Max? Find out how to turn off and restart the iPhone

Is the iPhone 12 Pro Max waterproof?

Many Apple fans are wondering if the iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with a waterproof feature. Nevertheless, as of now, no smartphone, whether iOS or Android, comes with a complete waterproof feature. The iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with IP68 protection for water resistance which makes it safer for users while using the smartphone near water or rain. However, it is wrong to call a smartphone waterproof as the rating of IP68 states that a gadget can withstand dust, dirt and sand, and are resistant to submersion up to a maximum depth of 1.5m underwater for up to thirty minutes.

Also Read | How to take a screenshot on iPhone 12 Pro Max? Full page screenshot option available

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications

Display - 6.7 Super Retina XDR OLED Display

Processor - A14 Bionic Chip

Rear Camera - 12 MP + 12 MP+ 12 MP Rear

Front Camera -: 12 MP Front

Battery Life - 20hr Video Playback

Protection - IP 68

Apple ProRAW

Body - Stainless Steel

RAM - 6 GB RAM

Storage - 128 / 256 / 512 GB Storage

Colours - Gold, Silver, Pacific Blue & Graphite

Also Read | iPhone 12 Pro Max has side sensors similar to the one's in DSLR, here's how it works

iPhone 12 Pro Max prices

The newly launched iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphone has been unveiled in a vivid price range for Apple fans, as per the storage variants. Below is a list of all the models and their Indian prices, have a look.

iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB - Rs. 1,29,900 / $1,099

iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB - Rs. 1,39,900 / $1,119

iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB- Rs. 1,59,900 / $1,399

Also Read | iOS 14.3 launches ProRaw and other updates in Beta 2 version for iPhone 12 users