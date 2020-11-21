How To Take A Screenshot On IPhone 12 Pro Max? Full Page Screenshot Option Available

The new iPhone 12 series has taken the world by a storm ever since it was released on October 13, 2020. The iPhone became available for purchase on October 23, 2020. Ever since its release fans have been swooning over the new gadget on Twitter. The most expensive phone amongst all the iPhone 12 range phones is the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which costs around ₹1,29,000 for a 128 GB model and ₹1,39,000 for the 256 GB model. Read on to find out, “How to take a screenshot in iPhone 12 Pro Max?”

How to take a screenshot in iPhone 12 Pro Max?

An extremely essential functionality today in a mobile phone or tablet is the possibility of taking screenshots, that is to say to record in an image of what appears on the screen at that precise moment on your Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. While there are applications that can perform this functionality but installing a whole other app for a function this basic, is the last thing any smartphone user would want to do. But fortunately, you do not need to install any additional app as it is included in the iOS 14 operating system. Hence, once you take the screenshot, you can send that WhatsApp conversation, Instagram story, Facebook photo, or video frame in the memory of your Apple device.

But the iPhone 12 Pro Max takes this to a whole another level as it lets the user, record a video of what’s open on their screen. Hence, a video call, a story or a web page or piece of an internet video, can be recorded and saved in their photos. Here’s how you can do it.

First step: Go to the screen you want to capture the screen.

Second step: Press the power key simultaneously and the volume key down in your Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Third step: The captured image will be minimised and will appear in the lower part of the screen on the left of the iPhone 12 Pro Max for a few seconds. If you wish to edit or share the capture immediately click on the thumbnail before it disappears.

Fourth step: If you have clicked on the thumbnail, the screenshot editor will open which will let you edit it, cut it, draw, erase, add arrows, circles, comment bubble, use the magnifying glass, add text or a signature.

Fifth step: Once you are done editing the capture, to save it in the photo gallery of your iPhone 12 Pro Max press "OK" and it will ask for confirmation to save in the photo gallery or delete the screenshot.

Sixth step: If you want to send the screenshot on iPhone 12 Pro Max, press the share button, select the app where to share, once shared press "OK", it will ask for confirmation to save the capture or delete it.

In addition to this if you want to capture a complete web page in your iPhone 12 Pro Max, first things first, you must know that this method only works with Apple's Safari browser. Hence, you must open that page to which you want to carry out the complete capture with a scroll with the Safari browser. Take the screenshot with the method mentioned above. Once the thumbnail appears in the lower left of the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max screen, click on the thumbnail to access the screenshot editing application, you will see that the text "Full page" appears at the top right, click on it and you will see the full screenshot along with the scroll on the right of the screen.