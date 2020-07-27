Is Vivo Chinese? Know About Its Origin Country, Parent Company & More

The major doubt that many tech enthusiasts have right now is, will there be a ban on Chinese smartphones and devices in India? This confusion is due to the bold step taken by the Centre which led to a nation-wide ban on 59 Chinese apps. The decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs in India as an initiative to safeguard Indian cyberspace after 20 soldiers in the LAC borders were martyred by the Chinese soldiers which led to border tension between India and China. Many people are waiting if the Centre is going to ban hardware gadgets such as Chinese smartphone devices. This has led to a boom in the searches related to finding which smartphone companies are originating cities in China. This is why many people are wondering about Vivo origin country and asking "Is Vivo Chinese?" If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know.

Is Vivo Chinese?

Vivo is amongst the major smartphone brands that are responsible for providing users with smartphone devices which are reasonable yet high-tech. This huge smartphone brand has its operations currently going on in 100 countries around the world, as per numerous reports. The famous smartphone brand is a China-based company. It sells many hit Android phones such as Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro and more.

Vivo origin country and parent company

BBK Electronics is the parent company of Vivo smartphone company. Other major smartphone brands such as Oppo, Realme, OnePlus and iQOO are also under their umbrella. BBK Electronics is a privately owned tech organisation based in China.

Who is the CEO of Vivo?

Vivo is based in Dongguan, Guangdong, China. The CEO and co-founder, Shen Wei is also a resident of China. According to several reports, Jerome Chen is the CEO of Vivo India handling country-specific operations. The smartphones sold in the Indian sub-continent have most of the components of the phones Made in India but revenue/profits go to the Chinese company.

59 Banned Chinese apps & games

The Ministry of Home Affairs has recently banned 59 Chinese apps in India on June 29, 2020. These banned apps have reportedly compromised the safety and security of user data and privacy. To safeguard the Indian Cyberspace and the privacy of numerous users, many popular apps like Clean Master, YouCam Perfect, TikTok, SHAREit, SheIn, Beauty Plus, We Chat, UC Browser, UC Browser Mini, UC News, Parallel Space, Likee, Xender and more are banned by the Central government. However, the Chinese apps list was suggested by the Indian Intelligence Agencies to the government.

