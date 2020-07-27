Is PES A Chinese App? Know About Its Origin Country And Other Details

Indian citizens have started boycotting Chinese apps and software by deleting and uninstalling them from their smartphones and PCs. This initiative was started after the rising unrest between India-China LAC border tensions. Many people have started searching for information related to China-based applications so that they can uninstall them from their devices. Many games such as PUBG, Mobile Legends and more have been called out to be Chinese-origin applications. Many Indian users have been wondering, "Is PES a Chinese app?" and "PES is from which country?". If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know.

Is PES a Chinese app?

Famously known as eFootball PES mobile 2020, The Pro Evolution Soccer application was made by a Japan-based tech company Konami which is headquartered in the city of Ginza, Tokyo, Japan. The Chairman of Konami Creative Center, Kagemasa Kozuki started this application to boost the presence of eSports around the world. Apart from eFootball PES mobile 2020, the Japanese app development company is responsible for the creation of several applications such as Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Link, Castlevania Grimoire of Souls and more.

PES origin country

PES origin country, as explained above, is Japan. However, many people have confused it to be of Chinese origin. The reason behind this confusion is because the PES mobile 2020 Chinese version app is developed by Konami and published in China by NetEase, a Chinese company, as per several reports. However, eFootball PES mobile 2020 app (Global) is developed and published by Konami app development organisation worldwide.

59 Banned Chinese apps & games

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently banned 59 Chinese apps in India on June 29, 2020. These banned apps have reportedly compromised the safety and security of user data and privacy. To safeguard the Indian Cyberspace and the privacy of numerous users, many popular apps like Clean Master, YouCam Perfect, TikTok, SHAREit, SheIn, Beauty Plus, We Chat, UC Browser, UC Browser Mini, UC News, Parallel Space, Likee, Xender and more are banned by the Central government. However, the Chinese apps list was suggested by the Indian Intelligence Agencies to the government.

