Oppo A12 With Dual Camera Set Up And 4,230 MAh Battery Launched In India

Oppo has launched an entry-level smartphone in India named Oppo A12. With this new device, Oppo has evidently upped the features offered in an entry-level smartphone and presented its customers with an overall decent package for its asking price. Besides this, the Oppo A12 also sports a flaunting 3D Diamond Blaze Design which offers it a distinct look that separates it from the competition in a similar price range.

Oppo A12 also comes with pre-loaded AI Beautification features in the camera along with Soloop Smart Video Editor which enhances the user experience with regards to the camera department. Check out detailed specifications of the Oppo A12 below -

Also read: IOS 13.5.5 Beta Released: Learn What's New In The Latest Minor Update For Your IPhone

Oppo A12 launched in India

Image courtesy - Official Oppo website

Also read: Jio Hotstar Offer Rs. 2599 Plan: Get Jio Disney Hotstar Free Scheme For Jio Prepaid Users

The Oppo A12 device range has been introduced in the Indian market with a starting price of â‚¹9,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at â‚¹11,490. The phone is available in two staple colours of black and blue. As of now, the device has been launched only for the offline market and is expected to hit online stores soon.

Also read: IOS 13.5.1 Update Features & Issues: Should You Update To IOS 13.5.1?

The Oppo A12 comes with a dual Nano-SIM option and runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1. The phone houses a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. Interested people also wish to note that the display is a TFT panel with an aspect ratio of 19:9 coupled with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

The camera set up on the drive is also an interesting one as it houses a dual rear camera which sports a primary 13MP lens coupled with a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera set up consists of a 5MP shooter which has an f/2.4 lens. Disappointingly, the device does not support USB Type-C and chooses to stick with a Micro-USB port, which is deemed outdated by many tech enthusiasts today. Users will not have to worry about the on-board storage falling short as a dedicated microSD slot which can expand the storage up to 256GB has also been provided by Oppo. The Oppo A12 packs in a 4,230 mAh battery which theoretically can last users one full day depending on their usage.

Also read: Realme Smart TV Sale Today At 12:00 Noon; See Details Inside