New Jio Rs 199 Vs Airtel Rs 248 Vs Vodafone Rs 249 Plans With 1.5GB Daily Data Compared

Following the Supreme Court's AGR ruling, all major telecom service provers including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have revised their tariff rates. New tariff rates by these telecom companies are up to 50 per cent costlier than before. As for Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, new, revised prepaid plans have already gone live starting December 3. However, updated Jio prepaid plans are available to purchase starting December 6 (today).

Meanwhile, here we compare 1.5GB daily data plans with 28-day validity from all the telcos so you will know for sure which company offers a better value-for-money plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 249

Vodafone Idea Rs 249 plan provides prepaid customers with 1.5GB 4G data per day, with 28 days validity. In short, this plan offers 42GB data within the stipulated period. If you purchase this Vodafone Idea Rs 249 plan, you will end up paying Rs 5.92 per GB of data. It also offers daily 100 SMS for 28 days. Hence, you will have 2,800 throughout the plan's validity. Vodafone Idea Rs 249 prepaid plan has a FUP limit of 1,000 minutes for off-net calls (Vodafone to other networks).

Bharti Airtel Rs 248

Similar to Vodafone Idea Rs 249 plan, Airtel Rs 248 plan has capped outgoing off-net calls (Airtel to other networks) with a FUP limit of 1,000 minutes. Since Airtel Rs 248 plan is all about 1.5GB daily data, you will end up with a total of 42GB data for 28 days, at the cost per 1GB data of Rs 5.90, which is more or less similar to the likes of Vodafone Idea. In addition to daily 100 SMS, customers get complimentary access to Airtel Xstream Premium membership.

Reliance Jio Rs 199

On-paper, Jio Rs 199 is by far the cheapest 1.5GB daily data plan across Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel. This plan offers 42GB data for 28 days at the cost per 1GB data of Rs 4.73. Jio Rs 199 provides users with a FUP limit of 1,000 minutes for off-net calls (Jio to other networks). Jio customers will also receive complimentary access to JioPrime membership that includes JioSecurity, JioSaavn, JioCinema, among others.

As far as the value-for-money proposition is concerned, Reliance Jio Rs 199 plan wins hands down in comparison with Vodafone Idea Rs 249 and Bharti Airtel Rs 248 plans!