LG Confirms Its First Swivelling T-shaped ‘Wing’ Smartphone; Video Announces Launch Date

On September 2, LG announced an ‘Explorer Project’ to launch its first swivelling T-shaped ‘Wing’ smartphone. In a 30-second invitation video released on YouTube and Facebook, LG revealed that it was going to deliver distinctive and yet unexplored usability experiences with its new smartphone line up. Arousing the excitement among the mobile phone users, LG revealed in the footage a two screens phone that aims to “explore” in a unique way for the user. The company has held partnership with Rave, Ficto, Tubi, and NAVER to design features of the new Explorer Project devices that will go official on September 14, the company said in the press release.

“The Explorer Project will focus solely on new usability that is discovered with innovative designs while LG’s new Universal Line will be the company’s lineup of competitive devices that focus on consumer lifestyles, such as LG VELVET,” the company said.

It further informed that the new smartphones will elevate the mobile viewing experience with the industry-leading processing technology.

LG has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies to achieve the outstanding performance for its “differentiated lineup”. President of LG’s Mobile Communications Company, Morris Lee said in the release, “LG and platform partners realized that it was vitally important to demonstrate to consumers new and differentiated user experiences in the smartphone space.” He added, “LG has always been a pioneer in pushing the envelope of smartphone form factors, bringing about much-needed innovation in the mobile market.”

Dual Screen and 64 MP triple camera

The T-winged smartphones will have the ability to communicate and will provide the users streaming content at a high-level quality, LG said. This would be made possible by Rave. Whereas, for the global launch of streaming service with the Explorer Project, Ficto would play a key role in pioneering the revenue. Meanwhile, one of the largest ad-supported free streaming service, known as Tubi, will also be an early partner of the Explorer Project, LG informed. To work on the LG Dual Screen and develop a version of its Whale browser with unique browsing features for Explorer Project devices, South Korean NAVER collaborated with LG. LG Wing flaunts a 6.8-inch main display in the video with a traditional and vertical screen. The lower screen simultaneously switches to a horizontal display. The main screen is 6.8-inch while the secondary display is 4-inch. The phone comes with a triple camera of 64-megapixel, as per the LG.

