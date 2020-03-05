Moto RAZR Foldable Phone: India Launch Date, Price, Specs And How To Buy

Motorola has confirmed the launch date of its foldable Moto RAZR in India. The company sent out save the date email to confirm that the flip phone will be finally coming out on March 16. The premium smartphone was first announced in November 2019 before finally making its US debut on February 6, 2020, being exclusive to Verizon.

Moto RAZR design and specifications

The Moto RAZR adds a modern spin on the original Moto RAZR V3 that was released back in 2004. The reinvented device keeps the same general form factor; however, it replaces the T9 keypad and small LCD display screen with a massive 6.2-inch dual-screen foldable OLED panel.

The phone comes with 6 GB RAM and has a 128 GB internal storage and packs a Snapdragon 710 SoC. Under the hood, the Moto RAZR has a 2,510 mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. As for the camera, Moto RAZR features a single 16-megapixel (f/1.7) main camera and a basic 5-megapixel selfie camera that has been housed in the notch of the internal screen.

Moto RAZR price

The Motorola Razr is currently available in the US and retails for a staggering $1,499 (approximately ₹1,09,749). This doesn’t mean that the company will sell the product at the same price in India, although it could be in the same price bracket and may cost anything over a lakh in India. Moto RAZR will finally come to the Indian market on March 16 and the company will announce the pricing during the launch event.

How to buy Moto RAZR?

Motorola has not disclosed any details on the availability of the device as of yet. It will be revealed on March 16 at the time of launch; however, one can expect it to be available online and in major retail outlets once post the launch.

As of now, the Lenovo-owned Motorola has not detailed where the Moto RAZR will be launched, although it is also likely that the company might take a similar route to the likes of Xiaomi and Realme, and host an online-only event.

Image credits: Motorola India