How To Stop Siri Reading Text Messages? Easy Steps To Turn Off "Speak Auto-Text"

The makers have just released an update and have released the new iOS 14. The users have been loving the new update but have some doubts about it. Some been asking a lot of questions about the same. Some have been asking about “how to get Siri to stop reading text messages”. Read more to know how to get Siri to stop reading text messages.

Also Read | Apple Event Special Update On Twitter Leaves Internet Fascinated; Triggers Hilarious Memes

Also Read | Anand Ahuja Is "so Excited" As Apple Announces New Launches At Its 2020 Event

How to get Siri to stop reading text messages?

A number of users have been asking “how to get Siri to stop reading text messages”. Well, because of its popularity we have picked these queries and answered them. Sometimes Siri can be extremely helpful while on the other hand, it can use some of your patience. There is an option in Apple that allows Siri to read out the text received. This happens when an option called, “Speak Auto Text” is active on your phone. A number of users have been asking about techniques to shut down their Siri reading out their text messages. So to make your life easier, we too have listed down steps that show, “how to get Siri to stop reading text messages”. Read more to know “how to get Siri to stop reading text messages”.

Open the home page on your phone

Open the Settings Menu

Click on the option General

Then, click on Accessibility

You will be able to spot the “Speak Auto-Text” option

Turn it off and return to the Homescreen

Your Siri will not speak out your text messages now!

Also Read | Apple WatchOS 7 Supported Devices, Release Date And Other Details

More about Apple

Matt Mullenweg, lead developer of the open-source web software WordPress has now accused Apple of letting them give out updates for their application. This has been done regarding the unfair tax rules that have been applied by the giant multinational technology company. He shared a Tweet about why the WordPress app had no updates in recent times. He blamed that Apple had blocked their ability to launch updates until they add in-app purchases and be able to extract its 30 per cent cut of the money. Mullenweg wrote, “Heads up on why @WordPressiOS updates have been absent... we were locked by App Store. To be able to ship updates and bug fixes again we had to commit to supporting in-app purchases for .com plans. I know why this is problematic, open to suggestions. Allow others IAP? New name?”. This problem was later solved by the two, and Matt even shared a Tweet for the same.

Heads up on why @WordPressiOS updates have been absent... we were locked by App Store. To be able to ship updates and bug fixes again we had to commit to support in-app purchases for .com plans. I know why this is problematic, open to suggestions. Allow others IAP? New name? — Matt Mullenweg (@photomatt) August 21, 2020

I am very grateful that folks at Apple re-reviewed @WordPressiOS and have let us know we do not need to implement in-app purchases to be able to continue to update the app. Bad news travels faster than good, usually, so please consider sharing that they reversed course. — Matt Mullenweg (@photomatt) August 23, 2020

Also Read | Apple Event Live Blog: Apple Watch Updates Rule 'Time Flies' Day 1, IOS 14 Out Tomorrow

Also Read | Apple To Launch Online Store In India On Sep 23, Offer Financing Options To Customers