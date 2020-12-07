Nokia 5.4 With 4GB RAM-128GB ROM Listed In The FCC Website; Know Specs, Price & More

One of the much-awaited smartphones of Nokia has been listed in the FCC site, and it is said to be the upcoming Nokia 5.4. The FCC listing reveals that the smartphone will have a quad rear camera set-up and Rear fingerprint sensor. However, these speculations are still not confirmed by the organisation yet. So, here is everything we know so far.

All about the Nokia 5.4 features mentioned in the listing

Image ~ FCC website

As per the listing found on the FCC website, Nokia has registered two different variants of a new smartphone, which are TA-1333 and TA-1337 smartphones. However, as per the listing, the organisation by mistake has also submitted the user manual which reveals that it belongs to the upcoming Nokia 5.4 smartphone. As per the user manual, Nokia 5.4 will sport a hole-punch display, Quad rear camera set-up (similar to Nokia 5.3), Rear fingerprint sensor and more. As you can see in the image above, the Nokia 5.4 smartphone will come with a Google Search/ Google Assistant button on the left side to the front, it will also sport the C-type USB connector. Below is the list of all the specs we know so far.

Nokia 5.4 specs

Models: TA-1333, TA-1337, TA-1340

Colours: Blue, Purple

RAM - 4 GB

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)

Operating System - Android v10 (Q) with stock Android

Rear Camera - 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera - 8 MP

Battery - 4000 mAh

Display - 6.4 inches (16.26 cm) punch-hole Bezel-less display

Screen Resolution - 720 x 1600 pixels

Aspect Ratio - 20:9

Screen Protection - Corning Gorilla Glass v3

Internal Memory - 128 GB

Expandable Memory - Up to 512 GB

Fingerprint Sensor Position - Rear

Other Sensors - Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Nokia 5.4 price in India (Expected)

Nokia 5.4 with 4 GB RAM ad 128 GB storage is available in the Australian market for AUD370.81 and AUD370.81 by retailer in the Australian market respectively. So, one can expect Nokia 5.4 price in India to be around Rs 20,308.09 for the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant.

