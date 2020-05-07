OnePlus 7T Pro Now Available At A Whopping Discount Of ₹6,000 On Amazon

With OnePlus' latest range of OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro going on sale on May 11, 2020, the company is now providing their OnePlus 7T Pro series at a discounted price. It is being reported that OnePlus 7T Pro will be now available at a discount of ₹6,000. The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro are now available on Amazon and the OnePlus online store with this discounted price. Read details below -

OnePlus 7T Pro discount

The OnePlus 7 is now available via Amazon at a starting price of ₹34,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Whereas, the OnePlus 7 Pro is available via Amazon at a price of ₹42,999. OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T are available via Amazon and OnePlus online store for ₹47,999 and ₹34,999 respectively.

Both OnePlus 7T Pro and 7T are powerful devices with good specifications which reportedly hold up well even after the new line of Snapdragon processors have been introduced through OnePlus' latest range of devices. Both devices have only a few differences that set them apart. Read below to know the specification comparison of OnePlus 7T Vs OnePlus 7T Pro.

OnePlus 7T Vs OnePlus 7T Pro

Image courtesy - OnePlus official website

Though both OnePlus 7T pro and OnePlus 7T provide the same Snapdragon 855+ chipset, they both differ in a few other hardware specifications. The OnePlus 7T has a notched display, whereas the OnePlus 7T Pro features a vertical camera housing which gives it a full no-notch display. Whereas, the display on the two devices also differs as OnePlus 7T Pro sports a 6.67 inch, 3120 x 1440 AMOLED display and OnePlus 7T houses a bit smaller 6.55 inch, 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display. Though both the devices sport a triple camera setting, the specifications differ slightly over there too. While the OnePlus 7T Pro sports a 12 MP telephoto lens, the OnePlus 7T houses an 8 MP telephoto lens.

