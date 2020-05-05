OnePlus 8 Pro Oxygen OS 10.5.6 Update Brings Camera Stability To The Device

OnePlus released their latest range of smartphones i.e OnePlus 8/8 pro on April 14, 2020. The company launched these devices in Europe, India and the USA respectively and have been receiving a positive word of mouth from reviewers and real-time users. But, on the other hand, various bugs and display issues surrounding the device have also been reported.

Through software updates, OnePlus has evidently bettered their devices in the past. To date, two updated for bug fixes have been released for the OnePlus 8 range of devices. Now, the company has pushed yet another software update for the OnePlus 8 Pro series - Oxygen Os 10.5.6.

OnePlus 8 Pro software update

The latestOxygen Os update was spotted on Reddit and the OnePlus community homepage. The new Oxygen 10.5.6 update brings a 122 MB update fro the international variants of the OnePlus 8 Pro devices. The software update is recently rolling out to users through OTA. Official OnePlus forum post about the update has not been posted yet. Check out screenshots from the latest update below -

The following bug fixes have been made with the OnePlus 8 Pro Oxygen Os update -

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Tuned the dirt detection capability to be more accurate

Improved camera shooting experience with the front camera

Improved camera stability

Communication stability in the network and communication

The newer Oxygen OS update focuses majorly on the camera performance. Various users have been complaining about the camera quality on the new OnePlus 8 Pro device as they are experiencing issues around the video stability and detection capabilities. On the other hand, the display of the OnePlus 8 Pro device has also run into some troubles for users around the globe.

Many users on the OnePlus forum are also complaining about the OnePlus 8 Pro display performing below expectations. As per reports, users have spotted crushed blacks, green tints and low brightness on the new premium device. The green tint display issues have been addressed by the company but it is not sure when a software update to fix it will be released.

