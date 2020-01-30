Poco X2 Launch Date Revealed: Everything You Need To Know

Poco India has been making rounds in the news after they announced the launch date of Poco X2 recently. According to recent reports, the Poco X2 will be a mid-range smartphone with a 120hz refresh rate for the display. Here is a glimpse of the specification sheet of Poco X2, and other information that has been made official by Poco India till now:

Poco X2 to feature a 120hz refresh rate

Recently, Poco India took to Twitter and confirmed February 4, 2020, launch of Poco X2. With the tweet, Poco India also gave away the link of the website dedicated to Poco X2. The website’s URL has explicitly been designed to open on mobile phone screens; thus, you cannot access the contents of the site on a desktop.

The first thing that pops up when you open the website on your mobile phone is a test that analyses the refresh rate of the screen. If you are running anything less than a 120hz display, it will give a unique reminder of how the person accessing the website is running a display technology that is not only older than Poco X2 but also older to the tech realm in general. With the popup, Poco India gave away information that Poco X2 would feature a high-end 120hz refresh rate with their mid-range offering.

Coming to other specifications, Poco X2 will also feature Sony’s IMX 686 as the primary camera sensor according to what the website hints. The official website of Poco X2 also gave insights on the fact that the smartphone would feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and liquid cooling technology for high-end performance. On the port and connectivity front, Poco X2 will feature the 3.5 mm headphone jack and also the USB Type-C port.

Poco X2 to launch as a Flipkart Exclusive

Apart from information on the technical specifications of Poco X2 given away Poco X2’s dedicated web portal, the Walmart owned e-commerce store Flipkart also set up a dedicated page for Poco X2. With the Poco X2 dedicated page on Flipkart, speculations are being made that the smartphone could launch as a Flipkart exclusive. However, no official information has been given out on the matter yet. Poco X2’s method of sale has not been talked about as well, but it could sell via the tried and tested flash sale method which has been the go-to option for Poco’s alliance company Xiaomi from the time of their launch in India in 2013.

