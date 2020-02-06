Samsung Galaxy S20 Cases Leaked Ahead Of Their February 11, 2020 Launch

Following the trends that go on in the tech realm, it would have been wrong if the Samsung Galaxy S20 was not leaked ahead of its launch. The smartphone series is a few days away from being launched for the audience at the Samsung Press Event in Barcelona, and there are dozens of leaks providing information about almost all the aspects of the smartphone. Here is a glimpse of the new cases and covers of the Galaxy S20 that leaked on leading tech portals:

Also read: Here’s Your Best Look Yet At The Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy S20 cases and covers leaked

According to reports by leading tech portals, an accidental listing of the Samsung Galaxy S20 on the official Samsung website lead to the unwanted unveil of the smartphone’s design and its cases and covers. Ahead of the launch, a tech portal was able to get hold of some exclusive renders of the official Galaxy S20 cases and covers. Apart from giving away the renders and designs of the Samsung Galaxy S20 cases, the leaks also provide information about the varieties of the Samsung Galaxy S20 cases that would be shipped by Samsung.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Camera Module Detailed In New Leak, 100x Zoom Tipped

One variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 cases highlights the LED design and is supposed to get juice by wirelessly charging itself through Galaxy S20’s reverse charging ability. The LED case would light up several LED lights on the backside of the device, and give a massive overhaul to the looks of the mobile phone. Another variant of the official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases showcases the flip-style LED informative cover that shows notification information about the device on the front without actually unlocking the device.

Among the leaks of the official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases, there was a variant of the case that featured a flip-style display that was earlier launched with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. It was a popular case option released by Samsung for its flagship devices, and Samsung has plans of retaining it for Samsung Galaxy S20 as well. The last variety of the Samsung Galaxy S20 case that was leaked ahead of the launch event was a rugged variation that also featured a kickstand at the back. All the Samsung Galaxy S20 cases that leaked on the internet have grabbed the attention of tech portals and the tech community and will launch at the Samsung Galaxy S20 launch event.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra Full Specs Leaked Ahead Of Feb 11 Launch

Samsung Galaxy S20 price in India

Since the Samsung Galaxy S20 would be the latest flagship offering of the Korean tech giant, it would ship in all the leading markets at a flagship price point. According to experts and leading tech portals, the Samsung Galaxy S20 price in India could be around ₹ 70,990, which would be € 899. However, this is not the official Samsung Galaxy S20 price in India and can change as per Samsung’s discretion.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra Camera Sensors Specifics Leaked Online