Reliance Jio Rs 249 Vs Airtel Rs 298 Vs Vodafone Rs 299 2GB Daily Data Plans Compared

Major Indian telecom service provers such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd. revised and increased their data and calling charges by up to 50 per cent following Supreme Court's October 24 AGR ruling. Meanwhile, revised tariff rates for Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance are available to purchase for customers. In this story, we have compared 2GB daily data plans with 28-day validity from all the telcos so you will know for sure which company offers a better value-for-money plan.

Vodafone Rs 299 plan

On-paper, Vodafone Rs 299 is by far the most expensive 2GB daily data plan across Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel. This plan offers 56GB data for 28 days at the cost per 1GB data of Rs 5.33. Vodafone Rs 299 provides users with a FUP limit of 1,000 minutes for off-net calls (Vodafone to other networks). Vodafone customers will also receive daily 100SMS for 28 days.

Vodafone Idea Chairman KM Birla on Friday said that the telecom operator will have to shut shop in India without AGR relief.

Airtel Rs 298 plan

Similar to Vodafone Idea Rs 249 plan, Airtel Rs 298 plan has capped outgoing off-net calls (Airtel to other networks) with a FUP limit of 1,000 minutes. Since Airtel Rs 298 plan is all about 2GB daily data, you will end up with a total of 56GB data for 28 days, at the cost per 1GB data of Rs 5.32, which is more or less similar to Vodafone Rs 299 plan. In addition to daily 100 SMS, customers get complimentary access to Airtel Xstream Premium membership.

You will also receive complimentary access to Airtel Xstream Premium and Wynk Music subscription, in addition to Free Hello Tunes and Anti-Virus Mobile Protection.

Reliance Jio Rs 249 plan

Jio Rs 249 plan provides prepaid customers with 2GB 4G data per day, with 28 days validity. In short, this plan offers 56GB data within the stipulated period. If you purchase Jio Rs 249 plan, you will end up paying Rs 4.44 per 1GB of data. It also offers daily 100 SMS for 28 days. Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan has a FUP limit of 1,000 minutes for off-net calls (Jio to other networks).

Jio customers will also receive complimentary access to JioPrime membership that includes JioSecurity, JioSaavn, JioCinema, among others.

To conclude, Reliance Jio Rs 249 plan offers better value-for-money as compared to Vodafone Idea Rs 299 and Bharti Airtel Rs 298 plans.

READ | New Jio Rs 199 vs Airtel Rs 248 vs Vodafone Rs 249 plans with 1.5GB daily data compared