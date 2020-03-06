Reliance Jio Is Prepared To Launch 5G, Ready To Conduct Trials - Report

There has been a lot of discussion around 5G technology since the end of last year after the government expressed its plan on allocating spectrum for trials to all the telecom providers in India. Reliance Jio has now approached the government seeking permission to start conducting 5G network trials in the country.

This comes after the company entered into a deal with companies like Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, and several other Chinese telecom providers to develop 5G network solutions that will work on open standards and support interoperability.

As stated by ﻿Reliance Jio President, Mathew Oommen, the company is putting in all the efforts to come up with the 5G and Open technologies by working with the OTIC to accelerate the telecom industry transformation and boost the adoption of industry-standard, interoperable O-RAN based deployments.

5G trials take a backseat due to AGR crisis?

Reliance Jio also stated earlier that the company was ready to begin their trials last year in February, however, it had to be delayed after the government asked the company to wait until other telecom operators submitted their trial proposals. The government had asked the telecom companies to submit their proposals on 5G in 2019.

Reliance Jio had earlier submitted an application with the South Korean giant Samsung, however, the company later announced that it would broaden its 5G trial runs with the likes of Huawei Technologies, Ericsson, and Nokia Networks rather than limiting itself to Samsung.

Vodafone and Airtel had also submitted their respective proposals, however, it is believed that the current AGR crisis has likely taken away the attention from these trials.

Successful 5G trials would bring down Reliance Jio's dependence on Samsung

If the trials prove to be a successful one, it will bring down the company’s dependence on Samsung, who happens to the sole vendor of 4G network solutions to Reliance Jio right now. Two years ago, Reliance had bought a US-based company, Radisys, for worth over USD 67 million in an effort to boost its capabilities in 5G technology and the Internet of Things. It is also worth pointing out that the company’s move in the area of 5G technology is a significant one as it has always been dominated by foreign companies. And if successful, it will make Reliance Jio the first Indian company to develop its individual 5G design and technology in India.

