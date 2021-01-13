LG Rollable Phone: Find Out About This Upcoming Smartphone From LG Electronics

Quick links:
Headquartered in Yeouido-dong, Seoul, South Korea, LG Electronics Inc. is a South Korean based multinational electronics company. LG Electronics is part of the fourth-largest chaebol in South Korea and its global sales reached US$55.91 billion in 2014. Here is what you need to know about the all-new LG rollable phone price and details about this LG smartphone.
Also read | How To Summon Shenron In DBFZ? A Detailed Step-by-step Guide
Also read | Genshin Impact Cuijue Slope: Obtain A Hidden Quest At The Peak Of This Mountain
LG Electronics recently released an official teaser (mentioned above) about its brand new upcoming rollable display phone which is going to be called LG Rollable. Technical features of this device include the use of a flexible BOE-developed OLED display that expands from the casing. This will allow for the expansion of the screen real estate without any folding mechanisms. LG Rollable is definitely going on sale later this year in 2021 but as of now, there is no specific date mentioned for its release or even on its pricing.
CES is an annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association. Held in January at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Winchester, Nevada, the United States. In this event, the presentations of new products and technologies in the consumer electronics industry are hosted yearly. Here is a list of a lot of the major products that have been released since 1970:
Also read | Destiny 2 Slaying Dragons Quest: Step-By-Step Guide To Complete This Quest
Also read | AC Valhalla Clee Hill Spring: Help A Lame Man And A Blind Man To Reach Miraculous Water