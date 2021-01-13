LG Rollable Phone: Find Out About This Upcoming Smartphone From LG Electronics

Headquartered in Yeouido-dong, Seoul, South Korea, LG Electronics Inc. is a South Korean based multinational electronics company. LG Electronics is part of the fourth-largest chaebol in South Korea and its global sales reached US$55.91 billion in 2014. Here is what you need to know about the all-new LG rollable phone price and details about this LG smartphone.

LG Rollable Phone

LG Electronics recently released an official teaser (mentioned above) about its brand new upcoming rollable display phone which is going to be called LG Rollable. Technical features of this device include the use of a flexible BOE-developed OLED display that expands from the casing. This will allow for the expansion of the screen real estate without any folding mechanisms. LG Rollable is definitely going on sale later this year in 2021 but as of now, there is no specific date mentioned for its release or even on its pricing.

CES 2021

CES is an annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association. Held in January at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Winchester, Nevada, the United States. In this event, the presentations of new products and technologies in the consumer electronics industry are hosted yearly. Here is a list of a lot of the major products that have been released since 1970:

Videocassette Recorder (VCR), 1970

Laserdisc Player, 1974

Camcorder and Compact Disc Player, 1981

Digital Audio Technology, 1990

Compact Disc - Interactive, 1991

Digital Satellite System (DSS), 1994

Digital Versatile Disk (DVD), 1996

High Definition Television (HDTV), 1998

Hard-disc VCR (PVR), 1999

Satellite Radio, 2000

Microsoft Xbox and Plasma TV, 2001

Home Media Server, 2002

Blu-Ray DVD and HDTV PVR, 2003

HD Radio, 2004

IP TV, 2005

Convergence of content and technology, 2007

OLED TV, 2008

3D HDTV, 2009

Tablets, Netbooks and Android Devices, 2010

Connected TV, Smart Appliances, Android Honeycomb, Ford’s Electric Focus, Motorola Atrix, Microsoft Avatar Kinect, 2011

Ultrabooks, 3D OLED, Android 4.0 Tablets, 2012

Ultra HDTV, Flexible OLED, Driverless Car Technology, 2013

3D Printers, Sensor Technology, Curved UHD, Wearable Technologies, 2014

4K UHD, Virtual Reality, Unmanned Systems, 2015

Future CES show dates:

​Jan. 5-8, 2022 (Wednesday-Saturday)

Jan. 5-8, 2023 (Thursday-Sunday)

Jan. 9-12, 2024 (Tuesday-Friday)

