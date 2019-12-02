Samsung One UI 2.0 Upgrade With Android 10 Update: Check Eligible Phones, Features & More

Samsung's One UI has been, in many ways, redeeming for the company in question. For the first time in years, users and critics have lots of positive things to say about One UI. But while all-round experience is subjective, Samsung's One UI is better - over the company's past software iterations - due to faster and frequent updates.

Samsung has announced Android 10-based One UI 2 rollout for its phones, just a few months after Google rolled out the latest Android version. And no, Samsung phone users won't have to wait for too long to get Android 10-based One UI 2. This is indeed good news for all the Samsung users. Let us take a look at all the Samsung phones which will get the latest update in early 2020.

Samsung phones which will receive the new Android 10 Update

In the month of January 2020 Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy A30, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ will get the new update while in March only Samsung Galaxy M40 will receive the new update.

In April, Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018), Galaxy A50, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A80, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy M30s and Galaxy Tab S6 is scheduled to receive the latest Android update. In May 2020, Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30s and Galaxy M10s will get a new update.

In the months of June and July 2020, Galaxy On 6, Galaxy J6, Galaxy A20s and Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy On8, Galaxy J8, Galaxy Tab S4 and Galaxy Tab S5e will get the latest Android 10 update.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series receiving stable Android 10 update based on One UI 2.0

Samsung is already rolling out the Android 10-based One UI 2 beta for compatible devices like the Galaxy Note 10 lineup as well as the Galaxy S10 lineup in India. This may be the beta version but because the stable rollout isn't too far off, we alteady have a fair idea of what to expect in the days to come. One UI 2.0 update is expected to be a more refined version of the One UI. There will be new gesture controls, enhanced privacy and many more changes incoming.

