Samsung Galaxy F Series To Have F41 As The First Smartphone In The Series

There is a wide variety of Samsung smartphones available in the Indian market which ranges from entry-level smartphones like the Galaxy M01 to the high-end models like the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The new series F is expected to get added into this mid-range segment but still stay at the budget side. Read on to know everything about the Samsung Galaxy F series.

Also read | LG Wing Release Date, Price, Availability, Specifications And Features

Samsung Galaxy F Series Phone's First Model to be known as F41

Galaxy M and Galaxy A series mainly focus on the budget and on making the phones available in the mid-range segment. In the premium segment, the Galaxy S and Note series are there. The company is now planning to bring a new series known as the Galaxy F series. The first phone in this F series will be the Samsung Galaxy F41. The Galaxy F41 will come with three colour options including Black, Blue, and Green.

Also read | Apple Event Time In UAE: IPhone Event Time And Date Revealed For September, 2020

Samsung has a portfolio of series with various price segments in which the mid-range Galaxy M and Galaxy A are the ones whose sales are at the top in India. Due to this, Samsung has been planning to launch this new F series in the same mid-segment which will focus on the camera quality and performance. As per a recent report from 91mobiles, the new series will be launched under the Galaxy F banner, and it will be priced between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 with a model number of SM-F415F which was previously thought to be a foldable phone.

The report also mentions that this first phone in the Galaxy F lineup will be launched in India next month and will be first made available online. Offline sales might be considered by Samsung later on. The new series will have better camera performance and quality as compared with the Galaxy M lineup

Also read | Sim Swap Fraud: How To Know If You Are A Victim And How To Prevent It?

Samsung Galaxy F41: What to expect?

Since the F series is expected to be in the mid-range segment, it means they will be pocket friendly & just like the M-series smartphones, the F-series will also focus on the online market in its initial stages of release. Samsung recently launched its latest M-series smartphone known as the Galaxy M51 which has a 7,000mAH battery capacity. As the new F series is said to be comparatively better than the M-series in terms of camera performance but also stays within the budget, users can expect a good start with this upcoming series.

Also read | Vi Prepaid 351 Work From Home Plan And Other Modified Plans; See List Here

Promo Image Credits: Samsung