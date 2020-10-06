IPhone Settlement Claim Deadline Announced; Get Settlement For IPhone 7 Slowdown

Apple Inc, which is one of the most popular smartphone sellers, had admitted that it had been purposely slowing down its iPhones. The organisation said that it used to provide updates which allegedly slowed the functioning of the iPhones. However, after accepting its fault earlier this year, the organisation had offered ₹500 million settlement to all the eligible users. Nevertheless, Apple announces October 6, 2020, to be the last day to claim your settlement amount. Here is all you need to know about it.

Apple announces the deadline to claim your settlement amount

As per reports by WGN9, Apple has asked all the eligible people to claim their settlement amount from the promised $500 million amount. The iPhone seller had previously said that each eligible iPhone user will be receiving $25 each for the inconvenience caused due to the updates rolled out by the organisation for iPhone slowdown.

The last date to claim your $25 settlement amount from Apple is October 6, 2020, as announced by the organisation. After this day, you would not be able to claim this amount from the American organisation. So, you have only a few hours left to claim your rightful settlement from the organisation at the earliest possible. However, only people with the specified smartphones will be enabled for the iPhone settlement claim. Below is the list of all the iPhones that will be eligible for this iPhone settlement claim.

iPhone 6 (iOS 10.2.1 or later)

iPhone 6s (iOS 10.2.1 or later)

iPhone 6s Plus (iOS 10.2.1 or later)

iPhone SE (iOS 10.2.1 or later)

iPhone 7 (iOS 11.2 or later)

iPhone 7 Plus (iOS 11.2 or later)

How to opt for iPhone Settlement Claim?

The iPhone settlement claims can be filed online by the October 6 deadline. Click here to file your settlement claim using the iPhone settlement claim website. Also, eligible users are limited to one cash payment per device. So, if you owned more than one device (mentioned in the above list), you must submit a separate claim for each device. Owners of iPhones which are not in the list will not be eligible for the iPhone settlement claim from $500 million. iPhone Settlement Claim form

