Samsung Galaxy M12: Check Out Samsung M12 Release Date, Specifications And More

Samsung is one of the giants in the smartphone industry. In contrast to their rivals, Samsung makes cell phones for every type of individual and caters to a larger audience. They make their Flagship installments, they additionally have mid-range installments for individuals and a reasonable series of smartphones as well. Individuals can choose which kind of Samsung phone best suits their financial plan and other prerequisites because of this. Many people want to know more about the Samsung M12 Release Date, Samsung M12 Price in India, and more.

Also read: Can You Install Apple CarPlay In Any Car? How To Install Apple CarPlay?

Also read: How Much Does Urban LYF Smart Watch Cost? All You Need To Know About The New Smart Watch

Samsung Galaxy M12

The Galaxy M12 is one of the latest upcoming releases by Samsung. This smartphone has been dubbed Monster Reloaded by the company. Many have been wanting to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy M12. The Samsung M12 release date in India has been set for the 11th of March, 2021. Samsung M12 price in India hasn’t been announced yet. According to sources, the expected price of the Samsung M12 is between INR 11,000 and INR 12,000 depending on the variant the user chooses; 32GB storage with 3GB RAM, 64GB storage with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage with 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage with 6GB RAM

Samsung M12 Specifications

Samsung has created a beast of a smartphone with great specs in a value-for-money package. These features will help the users to get the best out of their phones. People can check out the Samsung M12 Specifications list to get a deeper understanding of this phone. Check out all the Samsung M12 Specifications below:

First of all the phone has received a huge Battery upgrade, standing at a staggering 6,000 mAh. It also supports fast charging up to 15W.

The M12 also has an all-new Samsung 8 nanometer Xynos Chip with an Octacore processor. The phone comes with Android 11 and One UI 3.0.

The M12 has a 6.5-inch Infinity V display that supports the resolution of 720x1600 and also provides a 90Hz refresh rate.

For the rear cameras, it has a Quad Cam set up with 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF, 5 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/5.0", 1.12µm, 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) and 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) lenses. For the front camera the M12 has an 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide) lens.

There are 4 storage variants for the M12 that people can buy; 32GB storage with 3GB RAM, 64GB storage with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage with 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage with 6GB RAM with an expandable SD card Slot.

The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung M12 comes in 3 different colors; Attractive Black, Elegant Blue, and Trendy Emerald Green.

Also read: AirPods 3 Leaked Image Shows The First Look At The Apple's Upcoming TWS

Also read: PS5 Production Stopped By Sony? PlayStation 5 Production Rumours Explained