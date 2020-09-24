Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Officially Launched: Know The Price, Features And Specifications

Samsung finally revealed the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) 5G smartphone at the Galaxy Unpacked Event for fans, which was available to watch at Samsung's official website & on its YouTube channel. The new smartphone will be available in different colour options of Lavender, Red, Cloud Navy Blue, Orange, White and Mint. Here are all the details on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Smartphone For the Fans

The S20 FE India price and launch details haven't been disclosed by Samsung yet but it should be approximately Rs 51,400 in the Indian market. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price will start at $699 and will be available to purchase in many different colours like Cloud Navy Blue, Red, Orange and more. This year, the S20 FE might be able to compete with the OnePlus which it tried to do with the previous Galaxy models, S10 Lite and the Note 10 Lite.

Samsung S20 FE Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will have an Infinity-O (a punch-hole at the top of the smartphone) 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen resolution offered is 1080 x 2400 pixels with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 407 ppi density. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC processor and offered in 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB memory and storage variants. The 8GB model will be available with 256GB internal storage.

For social loving fans. Scrolling through your feed has never felt smoother with Super Smooth 120Hz. Introducing the #GalaxyS20FE 5G.



Learn more: https://t.co/96nHha64St pic.twitter.com/xWvzNzQVvx — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) September 23, 2020

In terms of battery, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is going to have a capacity of 4,500 mAh with 25W fast charging, Reverse wireless charging along with IP68 water resistance.

At the backside, the smartphone will have a triple-camera setup of a primary 12MP camera with f/2.2 lens, 12MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 and an 8MP telephone camera with f/1.8 lens. The phone supports optical image stabilisation and 30x digital zoom and 3x optical zoom along with an in-screen scanner for fingerprint. At the front side, there is a 32MP camera for selfies

Promo Image Credits: Samsung