IOS 14 Customization Ideas: Check Out Some Of The Best Aesthetics For IPhones

As the latest iOS 14 has been rolled out to the users around the world, people who did not use the Beta version of the software are now experiencing the total look makeover of their device. iOS 14 by default brings about an aesthetic change to the user's previously bland iPhone interface. However, besides just the normal widgets customization, Apple has also given users the option to download third-party applications and change its application icons in order to completely revamp how the iPhone looks and feels while using. Check out some aesthetics ideas for iOS 14 below -

Also read: Pinterest becomes No. 1 Lifestyle app as users search for iOS 14 home screen ideas

Black & White aesthetic

A noir aesthetic for an iPhone has never be seen earlier. However, the latest update allows users to have the creative freedom to design the home screen however they please. Thus, a black and white outlay for an iPhone will surely be pleasing to some. Check out the video below to follow a step-by-step guide of how to get a black and white aesthetic -

Also read: iOS 14 AirPods not working with automatic switching: Here is list of compatible devices

Anime aesthetic

Anime undoubtedly follows a vast following around the world. Users would like to design their iPhone home screens based on anime as it will be synonymous with the content they enjoy watching. Check out the video below -

Image courtesy - How to customize iOS 14 anime edition

Also read: iOS 14 pip not working with YouTube's mobile website in Safari browser

Pokemon aesthetic

Pokemon has been around for decades, similarly, its fans have been around for a long time. Some people around the world have grown up watching the Pokemon series. Thus, some users will be interested in getting the Pokemon aesthetic for their iPhones.

Also read: Back tap not working in iOS 14? Here are some general fixes for back tap bug on iOS 14

Avengers aesthetic

The Marvel Cinematic Universe 9MCu) has been around for over a decade. Thus some users have been interested in getting the marvel aesthetics for their iPhones. Here's a video which designs the Marvel aesthetic for iOS 14 -

Neon aesthetic

The neon aesthetic has been a famous one for Android devices. Yesterday, Republic World did and an article on how to get neon icons for iOS 14. Check out the article here to easily get neon icons for iPhone.

Disney Aesthetic

The Disney aesthetic has also been garnering major attention from iPhone users. YouTuber Hannah Ricketts has made a video about the same. Check it out below -

K-POP aesthetic

K-pop has become a prominent music form around the world and people now follow BTS and other K-pop bands. Thus, it won't be surprising if they want a K-Pop themed iPhone. Check out the video below to know how to get the K-pop themed iPhone.