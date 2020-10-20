Samsung S21 And S21 Ultra Leaked Early, Learn More About Samsung's Latest Flagships

All Smartphone brands are in constantly concerned about leaks. Big Brands Like Apple, Samsung, and Google try their best to keep these leaks under the wraps, but that isn't the easiest task. Leakers go hard at their work to provide previews, features, and other details of a product before the release. Samsung is the brand that has experienced the most recent leak.

Samsung is known for having leaks of its models way before the release date. Most of their devices have leaks months before their launch. The latest leak by OnLeaks reveals Samsung’s January 2021 models, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung S21 and S21 Ultra Leaks

Samsung’s upcoming flagship models have been leaked way before their launch by OnLeaks. The leak suggests a number of new things and also brings light to a lot of concealed information. Here’s all the information that has been leaked for the Samsung S21 and S21 Ultra:

The company will be ditching their traditional February launch and will be going for an early January Launch this time around

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it is reported that Samsung will be going with the name Galaxy S21 instead of Galaxy S30

The displays of the Samsung S21 and the S21 Ultra look almost exactly similar. The only difference is that the S21 has a flat-screen and the S21 Ultra has a curved screen

According to OnLeaks, the Samsung S21 will feature a 6.7-inch screen and the Samsung S21 Ultra will feature a 6.9-inch screen and both devices have a punch-hole selfie camera.

The dimensions of the device are approximately 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm (10.8mm, including the camera bump).

Another difference between the two phones is that the S21 Ultra’s camera module is significantly bigger, almost double to the S21’s. This bump has been made in order to house the rumoured two Telephoto/Periscope lenses alongside the wide and ultrawide lens in the S21 Ultra. The S21 will have 3 lens camera set up and the S21 Ultra will have a 4 lens camera setup.

Lastly, the rumours suggest that the new phone could support the S-pen which has been a note-exclusive feature. No slot for the S-pen has been visible, but the leaks suggest that the software could support it and the S21 Ultra could be shipped with the S-pen.

Mmmm... Seems like @SamsungMobile took his inspiration from my man @CConceptCreator during the #GalaxyS21 camera bump designing process...😏 https://t.co/KEkI69a8bZ — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 18, 2020

Promo image source: OnLeaks Twitter Handle