Samsung Note 20 Ultra Price, Specifications And Other Details; Read To Know More

Samsung has recently announced the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra release date in India. The Samsung Note 20 release date in India is August 21, 2020. However, as of now, people can pre-order the Samsung Note 20 Ultra online. Here is some information about the Samsung Note 20 Ultra price and specifications, according to Samsung’s website:

Samsung Note 20 Ultra Price:

The Samsung Note 20 Ultra price is Rs. 1,04,999.

Samsung Note 20 Ultra specifications:

Samsung Note 20 Ultra camera:

The camera setup comprises of a 10 MP front camera, and a triple back-camera setup consisting of 12MP Ultra Wide Camera, 108MP Wide-angle Camera, as well as 12MP Telephoto Camera. Further, one can control the ISO, shutter speed and also access the manual focus feature in the PRO Video mode. Further the new Samsung Note 20 Ultra also allows users to shoot in 24fps. Users can also choose the aspect ratio. One can either choose the 16:9 aspect ratio or the 21:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung Note 20 Ultra Battery:

This model is equipped with a 4500 mAH battery life.

Samsung Note 20 Ultra Storage and Speed:

The Samsung Note 20 Ultra has a 12 GB RAM. One can choose between various external memory options such as 128GB, 256GB, 512GB. The memory can be extended by using a micro SD card.

Samsung Note 20 Ultra Display and accessories:

The Samsung Note 20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch Wide Quad HD display performance with a 120 Hz display. Further, this model comes with an S-Pen.

Samsung Note 20 Ultra Colours:

This model is available in 3 colours namely Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Black.

Samsung Note 20 Ultra vs Note 20:

Here is a comparative analysis of the Samsung Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra.

Price:

The Samsung Note 20 is priced at Rs.77, 999. On the other hand, the Note 20 Ultra model is priced at Rs. 1,04,999.

Colours:

The Samsung Note 20 is available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Green. On the other hand, the Note 20 Ultra model is available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Black.

Display:

The Samsung Note 20 has a 6.7-inch Full High Definition display performance with a 60 Hz flat display. On the other hand, the Samsung Note 20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch Wide Quad HD display performance with a 120 Hz display.

Storage and Speed:

The Samsung Note 20 has an 8 GB RAM. Further one can choose between 128GB or 256GB storage options. On the other hand, the Samsung Note 20 Ultra has a 12 GB RAM. One can choose between various external memory options such as 128GB, 256GB, 512GB.

All images sourced from Samsung’s official website