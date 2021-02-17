Twitter Finally Rolls Out Voice DMs Feature In India! Learn How To Send An Audio Message

Twitter has finally rolled out another characteristic to its Direct Message feature. Now, users will be able to send Audio Messages on Twitter which was not available before. This interesting update is currently being rolled out in a phased manner in India, Japan and Brazil. So, many users who received the update are wondering about details related to the Twitter Voice DMs and how to send a Voice DM. If you are wondering about the same, then here is all about it.

Complete details about Twitter Voice DMs

While all the other social apps have been providing this feature to the users, Twitter was one of the few apps that did not consist of voice messages. Nevertheless, from today that is February 17, 2021, users in India, Japan and Brazil will now be able to use it. Just like many social apps such as Instagram, Signal, WhatsApp and more, the Twitter Voice DMs will be easier to use with a press and hold integration.

Once you have received the update, you will immediately be able to see the dedicated icon in the chat that can be used to record and send voice messages instantly. Managing Director at Twitter India, Mr Manish Maheshwari spoke about the new feature in a press statement. He said: “India is a priority market for Twitter and that is why we're constantly testing new features and learning from people's experience on the service here. We're excited to bring the voice messages in DMs experiment to the country and give people a new way to express themselves and help them connect through the nuances, emotion, and empathy built by hearing someone's voice.”

How to send a Voice DM on Twitter?

Before you start with the Voice DM feature, you need to first update the Twitter app from the Google Play Store or Apple Store. The new feature will be rolled out on both, Android and iOS platforms.

Once your app has been updated, you can start a conversation through the messages section on Twitter.

After opening the app, you will be able to see the voice message icon. All you need to do is tap on the voice recording button to record your message.

The new Twitter Voice DMs feature allows you to tap on the recording button to end the recording and you can also listen to the message before sending it to someone.

Similar to WhatsApp, iPhone users can press and hold the voice button to start recording and can swipe and release the button to send the message instantly.

