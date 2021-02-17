Twitter Finally Rolls Out Voice DMs Feature In India! Learn How To Send An Audio Message

Quick links:
Twitter has finally rolled out another characteristic to its Direct Message feature. Now, users will be able to send Audio Messages on Twitter which was not available before. This interesting update is currently being rolled out in a phased manner in India, Japan and Brazil. So, many users who received the update are wondering about details related to the Twitter Voice DMs and how to send a Voice DM. If you are wondering about the same, then here is all about it.
Also Read | Apple Music Replay 2021 Playlist is now Live! Where to find the Replay 2021 playlist?
While all the other social apps have been providing this feature to the users, Twitter was one of the few apps that did not consist of voice messages. Nevertheless, from today that is February 17, 2021, users in India, Japan and Brazil will now be able to use it. Just like many social apps such as Instagram, Signal, WhatsApp and more, the Twitter Voice DMs will be easier to use with a press and hold integration.
Also Read | Android 12 to be called Android Snow Cone? Google's next OS name revealed
Once you have received the update, you will immediately be able to see the dedicated icon in the chat that can be used to record and send voice messages instantly. Managing Director at Twitter India, Mr Manish Maheshwari spoke about the new feature in a press statement. He said: “India is a priority market for Twitter and that is why we're constantly testing new features and learning from people's experience on the service here. We're excited to bring the voice messages in DMs experiment to the country and give people a new way to express themselves and help them connect through the nuances, emotion, and empathy built by hearing someone's voice.”
Also Read | How to enable 2FA on Rocket League? Rocket League update 1.93 Patch Notes
Also Read | FaZe Adapt banned from Twitch following GTA roleplaying stream