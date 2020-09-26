What Is Data Rollover In Jio? What Is The Data Rollover Limit With Jio Postpaid Plus?

Reliance Jio has recently unveiled a number of postpaid plans for users under a new service called Postpaid Plus. These plans start at Rs 399 per month and go up to Rs 1,499. Subscribers will get plenty of benefits with the latest postpaid plan which includes free OTT subscriptions, unlimited calling, international roaming and others. As part of the offering, Jio is also offering users data rollover of up to 500 GB.

What is data rollover in Jio?

Data rollover essentially means having your unused data rollover or carried forward to the next cycle. So, if you have a data allowance of 2 GB for a given billing cycle, and you have only consumed about 1 GB of data during that period, the remaining 1 GB would be added to your allowance in the next cycle, which will give you a total of 3 GB instead of the standard 2 GB.

However, in the case of Jio, the company will only allow a certain amount of unused data to roll over. Reliance is only offering the data rollover benefit with the new Postpaid Plus service, and not with its existing prepaid plans. The new postpaid plans are live and can be accessed through Jio’s official website at the link here.

Jio postpaid plans

Here is a list of all the Jio postpaid plans under Postpaid Plus:

Jio Postpaid Plus – Rs 399 plan

75 GB data on a billing cycle

Unlimited voice calls and SMS

200 GB data rollover

Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Jio Postpaid Plus – Rs 599 plan

100 GB data on a billing cycle

Unlimited voice calls and SMS

Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

200 GB data rollover

An additional SIM card with the Family plan

Jio Postpaid Plus – Rs 799 plan

150 GB data on a billing cycle

Unlimited voice calls and SMS

Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

200 GB data rollover

Two additional SIM cards with the Family plan

Jio Postpaid Plus – Rs 999 plan

200 GB data on a billing cycle

Unlimited voice calls and SMS

Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

500 GB data rollover

Three additional SIM cards with the Family plan

Jio Postpaid Plus – Rs 1,499 plan

300 GB data on a billing cycle

Unlimited voice calls and SMS

Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

500 GB data rollover

Unlimited data and voice calls in USA and UAE

Image credits: Jio