What Is Jio PostPaid Plus? What Is Reliance Jio Offering With The New PostPaid Plans

Reliance Jio is one of the biggest market leaders in the India Telecom industry. With super-speed internet and incredible connectivity, Jio has built a stronghold in the hearts of the users. However, the Indian organisation is all set to take over the PostPaid market with its latest offering called the Jio PostPaid Plus. After the launch of this impressive strategy, users are wondering about what is Jio PostPaid Plus. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Instagram icon won't change? Learn how to get an old Instagram icon on Android & iOS

What is Jio PostPaid Plus?

Jio has finally launched its latest PostPaid offering that is making users eager to know more about the Jio Postpaid Plus plans which range from Rs. 399 to Rs. 1,499. The organisation is also offering a free subscription to popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP along with Jio Prime apps.

There are various select Jio plans which are laced with several benefits including Internation Plus, Experience Plus, Feature Plus and much more. So, here is a list of all the benefits offered via Jio PostPaid Plus plans.

Also Read | UTI AMC IPO allotment: Learn how to check status online

Entertainment Plus:

Paid OTT apps at no extra cost – Netflix (Mobile) subscription Amazon Prime Membership Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Jio Prime Benefits: JioTV - 650+ live TV channels, JioSaavn - 5 Cr songs & JioCinema - 10,000+ movies on your mobile.

Features Plus:

Family Plan – Pay for 1 connection and let your entire family use the plan

Data Rollover – unused data in a month gets carried forward to the next month

Wifi Calling – for better call clarity when indoors

Also Read | iPhone settlement claim deadline announced; Get settlement for iPhone 7 slowdown

International Plus:

International Roaming & ISD – international calling and roaming at lowest rates

In-Flight Connectivity – India’s first, voice and data service at 20,000 ft.

Experience Plus:

Retain existing number – Join JioPostPaid Plus Plan while retaining your existing number

Carry forward your credit limit while switching your existing Postpaid connection to Jio

Sim Home Delivery & activation

Premium Call Centre Service

Tariff Plus:

Industry-leading features at competitive pricing

Info Credits ~ Jio.com

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

Also Read | SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Today as Musk postpones October 5 launch