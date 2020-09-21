Why Is Widget Smith Not Working? Here Are Some Possible Fixes For The Glitch

iOS 14 has given users the opportunity to change the widgets on their devices according to their preferences. However, the latest third-party application named Widgetsmith which allows users to majorly customize their widgets has been showing some major glitches. users have complained that the application either does not run in its entirety or showcases grey widgets. Read below to find out the possible reasons and fixes for this issue:

Widgetsmith issues explained

Since Widgetsmith is a third-party application, the official reason behind the glitches cannot be determined in detail. However, some of the few issues seen in the application have been that the widgets loaded through the Widgetsmith application after adding them from the home screen. This possibly could be a bug in the application itself as it is fairly new and adapting to the new features provided in iOS 14.

There are two possible fixes to ensure that the grey Widgetsmith issue does not happen. Users need to ensure that the widgets designed in the Widgetsmith apps are saved properly. After the widget has been modified by the user, they need to go back to the home page of the application and tap on the 'Save button' which is located on the right top corner. It allows for the customization to get saved and load on the home screen in its adjusted format.

Image courtesy - Apple official App Store

Another possible fix for the issue could be the permission issues. iOS 14 takes it a notch further when it comes to privacy and thus users have to give individual permissions to different applications. The photo widget in Widgetsmith requires the access to the user's photo album since it is a third-party app, users should be cautious before granting the application any permissions. However, during the first launch of the application, users are given an option to give Widgetsmith various permissions. If not done, the widgets will not work properly, or at all.

In case the permissions to the application are not given, users need to head to the General settings and reach out to the health or photo application. Widgetsmith also has a health-related widget that requires respective permissions. Ensure all the permissions are granted and it might fix the Widgetsmith issue on the device.

