Adobe Summit Cancelled Amidst Coronavirus Fears; Switch To Digital-only Conference

Adobe summit cancelled over coronavirus concerns - Adobe has just pulled out of its Adobe Summit which was slated to be held from March 29 to April 2.

A massive Adobe event which was slated to take place later in this month in Las Vegas has been called off, citing Coronavirus concerns. The Digital Experience Conference, known as the Adobe Summit, was due to be held between March 29 and April 2 at the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino.

Adobe executive vice president and general manager of the digital experience business unit, Anil Chakravarthy has stated that the event will now be hosted online.

Chakravarthy has stated in an online statement that the team have been closely monitoring and evaluating the situation around COVID-19 to ensure that the company is taking the necessary measures to protect the health and well-being of the event attendees.

He further added that as a result, they had to make a difficult but important decision to turn Adobe Summit 2020 into an online event this year and cancel the live event which was to take place in Las Vegas. According to The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, around 22,000 guests were estimated to attend this yearly event.

Other recent events cancelled due to coronavirus

While Adobe is the latest tech giant to pull out of an event over Coronavirus concerns, Google and Microsoft had also announced last Monday that their two industry conferences were being cancelled due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. Google was slated to hold its Cloud Next event in San Francisco, whereas Microsoft had their MVP Summit in the Seattle suburbs of Bellevue and Redmond.

Google Cloud Next was slated to take place on April 6-8 in San Francisco, California. And while the date will remain intact, the event will now be turned into a 'digital-first' event. Microsoft has planned to follow the same for its MVP Summit. 

Image credits: adobe.com

