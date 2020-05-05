Elon Musk's Two Lavish Properties Listed For Sale Days After His 'will Own No House' Tweet

Days after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted that he intended to sell almost all of his physical possessions and that he “will own no house", two of his Los Angeles mansions appear to be up for sale on property website Zillow for $30 million and $9.5 million. According to reports, the listings, which say they’re “for sale by owner,” went live on Sunday.

Musk’s two luxury properties are both in the posh Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air. One is a five-bedroom ranch which is said to be worth $9.5 million and the former home of movie star Gene Wilder, who played Willie Wonka in Willie Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

The 2,756 square-foot ranch comes with an oval pool and a separate guest cottage. “Updated, but carefully preserved unique, quirky and charming ranch style former home of Gene Wilder/Willy Wonka,” the listing reads. “Beautiful view property on this approx. acre promontory overlooking the stream, trees and white sand traps of the 13th green and 14th fairway on the Bel-Air Country Club Golf Course, with distant city views. Property includes approx. 2,800-sq.ft. 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath ranch home with oval pool and private guest cottage,” it adds.

$30 million estate

The other is a six-bedroom estate overlooking the Bel-Air Country Club is considerably more expensive at $30 million.

“Lower Bel Air Estate, on private knoll overlooking Bel Air Country Club and the city and ocean beyond,” the listing reads. “Built in 1990 and extensively remodeled with large entertaining spaces, high ceilings and fine finishes. Large master suite with separate dual baths and closets, family wing, 2-story library, theater, 2-room guest suite, lighted championship tennis court, wine cellar, gym, pool, vast grassy yard and fruit orchard. Motor court with 5-car garage.”

Elon Musk hasn't reacted to such local media reports yet. Although, we can only expect another eccentric tweet from him on the matter soon.

Drunk tweeting?

The Tesla CEO and Space X owner had took the internet by storm on May 1 by posting on Twitter that he would sell “almost all physical possessions” including his own home. Not only did this ‘out of the blue’ social media post by Musk confused the internet users, but it also led someone of them to believe “he’s drunk”. Even though the Space X owner, himself has not clarified the context, but Musk then posted that his girlfriend, musician Grimes is mad at him to which she reacted "omg". Musk then again replied to her by saying "haha".

