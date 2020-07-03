MEA Touts Openness, Scale Of India's Internet Market; Invites FDI With Compliance Reminder

Two days after the Central Government banned 59 Chinese applications on grounds of unauthorised transmission of data, India said that internet technology companies operating in the country have to abide by the rules issued by the concerned ministries including those pertaining to data security and privacy of users.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in his weekly virtual briefing that India is one of the most open regimes in the world for attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDI). In the last few years, the government has taken a host of measures for creating a more investor-friendly regime especially in the field of digital technology and the internet.

Presently, India is one of the world's largest markets for digital internet technologies with more than 680 million subscribers. The world's largest software and Internet application companies have been established in the country, he said.

'Banned apps engaged in prejudicial activities'

Responding to queries regarding the Government’s ban on 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser, Helo and WeChat, Srivastava said that the companies were found to be engaged in activities which are “prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and defence” of the country.

"While operating in India, one has to abide by our rules and regulations issued by relevant ministries and departments, including those pertaining to data security and privacy of individual data," the MEA Spokesperson said.

He further said that India continues to welcome foreign investments including in the field of internet technologies but the companies must abide by the rules established by the government.

India bans 59 apps linked to China

Causing a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions, the Government of India banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok, WeChat, and UC Browser. The Centre stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India.

Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users. The move came amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

List of banned apps

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

(Image credits: PTI)