MEA Touts Openness, Scale Of India's Internet Market; Invites FDI With Compliance Reminder

Two days after the Central Government banned 59 Chinese applications on grounds of unauthorised transmission of data, India said that internet technology companies operating in the country have to abide by the rules issued by the concerned ministries including those pertaining to data security and privacy of users.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in his weekly virtual briefing that India is one of the most open regimes in the world for attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDI). In the last few years, the government has taken a host of measures for creating a more investor-friendly regime especially in the field of digital technology and the internet.
Presently, India is one of the world's largest markets for digital internet technologies with more than 680 million subscribers. The world's largest software and Internet application companies have been established in the country, he said.
Responding to queries regarding the Government’s ban on 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser, Helo and WeChat, Srivastava said that the companies were found to be engaged in activities which are “prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and defence” of the country.
"While operating in India, one has to abide by our rules and regulations issued by relevant ministries and departments, including those pertaining to data security and privacy of individual data," the MEA Spokesperson said.
He further said that India continues to welcome foreign investments including in the field of internet technologies but the companies must abide by the rules established by the government.
Causing a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions, the Government of India banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok, WeChat, and UC Browser. The Centre stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India.
Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users. The move came amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy
