IRFC IPO Allotment Status: How To Check IRFC IPO Allotment Status Online?

KFin Technologies Private Limited, who is the body behind managing share allocation and refund for Indian Railways Finance Corporation (IRFC) IPO, says that the IRFC IPO allotment status will be finalised on Monday that is January 25, 2021. The brokerages say that the listing might take place on January 29 that is Friday. So, if you are wondering about IRFC IPO allotment status and how to check it online, then do not worry, here is all you need to do.

IRFC IPO allotment status

Investors can check the website of KFin Technologies to check the allotment status. Investors can also check the allotment status on the BSE website. It is the first IPO by a non-banking financial company (NBFC) in the public sector.

Last week on January 20, IRFC IPO had shut down its subscription. However, the Rs 4,633 crore initial public offer has experienced 3.5 times bids in the bracket of 3 days. Post Initial Public Offering, the shareholding of government will come down to 86.4%, from 100% earlier.

The Indian Railways Finance Corporation (IRFC) IPO share allocation is said to be finalised today. All the investors who have sent application will be enabled to check the application status on the official website of KFin Technologie. The offer received bids for 4,35,22,57,225 shares against 1,24,75,05,993 shares on offer. The retail individual investors' segment was subscribed 3.5 times.

A report by Livemint reveals that IRFC before its Initial Public Offering had raised ₹1,400 crores from anchor investors. The IRFC opened the ₹4,633 crore IPO on January 18 and closed it on January 20, 2021. The IPO price range was fixed between ₹25-26 per share. The Indian Railways Finance Corporation is a financing arm of the Indian Railways which helps them to mobilise funds from domestic and overseas markets. The managers of this Initial Public Offering were DAM Capital Advisors Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets.

How to check IRFC IPO allotment status online?