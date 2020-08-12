Xbox Series X Release Date: Microsoft Confirms November Release For The Next-gen Console

Microsoft’s next-generation gaming console, Xbox Series X has been one of the most talked-about topics of the gaming industry. The makers recently confirmed the release date of the Series X console. Previous generation console, Xbox One X was released in 2017 and thus the fans have been waiting for the new console to be released. Read more to know about the release date of Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X release date confirmed

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X.



Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJX — Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2020

The makers revealed the Xbox series X will be released in November 2020. This date was already assumed by a number of gaming enthusiasts, but now the makers have confirmed it. Xbox Series X's November launch date was confirmed and the upcoming game, Halo Infinite is now pushed to 2021. The makers also gave out a statement that there will be thousands of games to play on the Xbox Series X. There is a healthy competition between Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

After PS5 makers confirmed that their new console will have backward compatibility for PS4 games, Xbox Series X maker also took a step today the same direction and confirmed that Series X will run titles from the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and the original Xbox. According to some rumours, Microsoft is also working to release a more affordable Xbox Series S alongside the new Xbox Series X. It is also said that Series S will not support 4K which will be the major difference between the two consoles.

More about Xbox

Rumor has it all these games are available through Games with Gold.



We started the rumor and would like to confirm that it's true.



Get playing: https://t.co/WGN3YLwxJr pic.twitter.com/V5YJoUl7Ko — Xbox (@Xbox) August 1, 2020

The Xbox makers have certainly got their Xbox Live Gold subscribers and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate extremely happy with their latest announcement. The announcement states that these subscribers and players will be getting no one but four free games. The first game of the month will be released on August 1, 2020. They will be released in the game, Portal Knights first. This is a third-person action RPG, MX Unleashed, and a classic dirt bike game. The game also features some mid-2000s soundtrack. After this, the player will get to download their other games on Aug. 16. On this day the players will be getting giant robot battle games called Override: Mech City Brawl and Red Faction 2. Both these games are one of the most played games from the Xbox-era. These also happen to be a first-person shooter game. Red Faction 2 game also has an interesting storyline of taking down a corrupt government using really big guns.

