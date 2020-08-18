Microsoft Launches New 'Flight Simulator' After 14 Years With An Entire Real World In It

Microsoft has launched the newest version of its iconic ‘Flight Simulator’ video game after a break of 14 years, including features like live weather and traffic along with a world map. The ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ allows an individual to play the role of a pilot and fly anywhere across the globe giving a real-life experience owing to its detailed graphics.

The players begin the game by selecting a flight route that starts with the runway and then starts the liftoff only after achieving the required momentum. Once they reach the air, they have to balance the speed and momentum of the flight while also keeping in mind the obstacles included in the game such as buildings. It also has additional options of skipping parts of a flight or speed up to destinations around the world. The unique part about Microsoft Flight Simulator is the aerial graphics of all places.

Update of the old franchise

The newest version of the game is an update to the company’s oldest, the 38-year-old franchise ‘Flight Sim’, as called by its fans. The new version begins at $59.99 with extra costs for additional planes and airports, starts launching on August 18 for both Windows and Xbox. the new live weather feature enables the players to chart their navigation through the skies.

Do you know where in the world this MSFS screenshot was captured? Vote in the poll below! #WhereIntheWorld #MicrosoftFlightSimulator

Screenshot by Tomlaut1980 (Alpha Tester) pic.twitter.com/iDWviV1V4H — Microsoft Flight Simulator (@MSFSofficial) August 11, 2020

For instance, if a storm passes by the US East Coast in real life, it would also be depicted in the game. Many players who have tried the Microsoft Flight Simulator have uploaded several YouTube videos of them flying across the world’s most iconic destinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 150 GB installation of the game reportedly includes at least 37,000 airports, 1.5 billion buildings and nearly two trillion trees along with 2 petabytes of satellite and aerial imagery. It runs on cloud streaming, therefore, the file size can be incorporated. The game comes out at different times depending on the city and the company has released the entire list on its website.

When does Microsoft Flight Simulator come out in your region? Find out here:https://t.co/uyMhTTqoJV#MicrosoftFlightSimulator — Microsoft Flight Simulator (@MSFSofficial) August 17, 2020

Image: flightsimulator.com