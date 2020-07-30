Qualcomm Announces 'world's Fastest' Commercial Charging Solution 'Quick Charge 5'

American brand Qualcomm, on July 27, announced the world’s fastest commercial charging solution. Named Qualcomm Quick Charge 5, the latest service “delivers unprecedented mobile phone charging speed and 70 per cent better as compared to previous versions." In addition, it “also enables a new battery technology, accessories, and safety features," the company said.

50 per cent charge in 5 minutes

The new charger allows users to charge 0 to 50 per cent battery in merely five minutes. It has also improved efficiencies that enable users to extend the battery life of their device. Calling it an “immersive and accessible mobile experience,” Qualcomm said that it represents the fastest charging facility in the whole world.

“Quick Charge 5, our fastest and most versatile charging solution, will enable consumers to enjoy their devices for longer periods of time, without worrying about the time required to recharge. We are proud to expand our technology portfolio and make accessible 100W+ charging a commercial reality,” Ev Roach, VP Product Management wrote on the company’s website.

This comes as Reliance Jio Platforms announced that Qualcomm is all set to invest Rs 730 crore for 0.15 per cent stake of the company. Speaking of the investment, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said, Qualcomm is a world leader in wireless technologies and that will help Jio in delivering its 5G vision to bring digital transformation in India. Apart from Qualcomm, companies that have invested in Jio Platforms include TPG, KKR, L Catterton, Intel Capital, General Atlantic, Vista Equity Partners, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala, and Public Investment Fund from Saudi Arabia.

