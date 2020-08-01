Smart India Hackathon 2020: When Will PM Modi Address The Finalists? What Is The Prize?

The Grand Finale of India's one of the biggest national competition Hackathon is approaching and the recent reports reveal that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address the students in it. Smart India Hackathon is an enormous initiative taken by the government to provide talented students with a platform to inculcate a culture of product innovation. PM Modi will talk to the students through a video conference on the occasion, as per the official statement.

PM Modi to talk to the young talent of Smart India Hackathon 2020

Today i.e. July 31, 2020, Prime Minister is going to talk to the nation's bright future and growing intellectuals. Hackathon was started in the year 2017. Since then. "it has proved to be extremely successful in promoting out-of-the-box thinking in young minds," according to the statement on PM Narendra Modi's official website.

In his tweet to announce the conference with students, PM Modi said: "Young India is filled with talent!" He expressed his excitement to meet the finalists of Hackathon 2020 by writing, "looking forward to interacting with the finalists of the Hackathon and knowing more about their works."

The video conference of the bright talents of Smart India Hackathon 2020 with the PM will start on 4:30 PM IST and it is expected to be a long call.

Young India is filled with talent! The grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2020 showcases this very spirit of innovation and excellence. On 1st August at 4:30 PM, looking forward to interacting with the finalists of the Hackathon and knowing more about their works. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2020

In another tweet, the honourable Prime Minister congratulated Hackathon for its contributions. He wrote: "The Smart India Hackathon has emerged as a vibrant forum to ideate and innovate. Naturally, this time our youth would be focusing on the post-COVID world in their innovations, along with ways to create an Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

The Smart India Hackathon has emerged as a vibrant forum to ideate and innovate. Naturally, this time our youth would be focussing on the post-COVID world in their innovations, along with ways to create an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. https://t.co/4c8zXNx7mT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2020

How many students participated in Smart India Hackathon 2020?

The Smart India Hackathon started in 2017 started with only 42,000 students participating in the competition. However, the count increased to 1 lakh in 2018 and 2 lakh in 2019. But, this year in 2020, the participation numbers are eyebrow-raising with the first round of Smart India Hackathon 2020 experiencing participation of more than 4.5 lakh students. This nationwide initiative has not only provided talented students to showcase their talent but it has proven to be a place where they can learn how to develop a mindset of problem-solving.

Smart India Hackathon Prize Money

In the Smart India Hackathon 2020, the winner will receive the huge prize amount of Rs 1 Lakh. According to the official statement, "The grand finale of the software edition this year is being organised online by connecting all the participants throughout the nation over an especially-built advanced platform. More than 10,000 students will be competing to solve 243 problem statements from 37 central government departments, 17 state governments and 20 industries".

