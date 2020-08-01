Last Updated:

Full Moon July 31, 2020: When To Watch Shiny Waxing Gibbous Moon; Read To Know More

Full Moon July 31, 2020 details for you. Here is everything you need to know about the Waxing Gibbous Moon and how much it is going to illuminate in the sky.

full moon july 31

Tonight i.e. July 31, 2020, the Earth will be blessed with the presence of the Full Moon and the night sky watchers would be all set to enjoy the beauty. The Full Moon occurs when the Moon is on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun, called opposition. It is one of the most beautiful sights for all the Moon lovers.

All about Full Moon - July 31, 2020

The Full Moon calendar for today shows that the moonrise would brighten the sky with its Waxing Gibbous avatar illuminating itself for about 90%, as per Mooninfo.org. This means that the complete Full Moon would not be appearing on July 31 because Waxing implies that the Full Moon is getting bigger and Gibbous refers to the shape, which is less than the full circle of a Full Moon, but larger than the semicircle shape of the Moon at Third Quarter. The site also revealed that illuminations of the Moon would reach its peak at 91%. 

How long does a Full Moon last?

The term "Full" is quite technical and for that matter, a Full Moon only lasts for an instant. However, for some Moon watchers, the naked eye view of the Moon might appear full for around 3 days. The exact time of full moon can occur at any time of the day, even during the middle of the day. With some exceptions, the Waxing Gibbous Moon rises during the day and the Full Moon July 31 would also make its appearance from 12 PM IST in the afternoon with 88% illumination, as per Mooninfo.org.

Next Full moon of 2020

Once the Moon completes its Moon cycle and the New Moon which is said to be on August 19 has passed, the next Full Moon will occur on September 2, 2020. It takes the Moon 14.765 days to regain its shape from New Moon to Full Moon. The next New Moon would take place on September 17, 2020.

Full Moon Calendar 2020 (All remaining Full Moon dates and names)

  • September 2 - Full Corn Moon
  • October 1 - Full Hunter’s Moon
  • October 31 - Blue Moon
  • November 30 - Full Beaver Moon
  • December 30 - Full Cold Moon

