'ThankYou Coronavirus Helpers' - Google Honours Public Health Workers And Researchers

The Google Doodle is known for spontaneous changes on its homepage to celebrate familiar holidays, commemorate well known anniversaries, or salute notable artists or scientists and reflect current world affairs. Today's Google Doodle is honouring and thanking all the public health workers and researchers from across the world for their efforts during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Google Doodle says ThankYou coronavirus helpers

The tribute is the first in a new Google Doodle series which has been launched today to recognise and honour those who have been involved with working on the front lines of the outbreak to protect lives. The new logo sees a scientific researcher standing on a podium where he explains the 'flattening the curve' analogy to the audience, and a love heart flies towards him to indicate the company’s appreciation of the public health workers and researchers involved within the scientific community. Take a look:

Image credits: Google Doodle

Google also notes that with the growing impact of coronavirus on communities around the globe, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. The company had earlier urged people to stay home to save lives.

A number of countries around the world have been paying collective public tributes during the pandemic, where at a specific day and time, citizens would come to their windows or balconies of their residence and clap to offer appreciation to all health care workers in their respective countries.

Over 100 doctors and nurses around the world have reportedly lost their lives while handling patients suffering from the disease, with one recent case in the U.S. last week. There are close to 66 doctors who have passed away in Italy, which is one of the worst-hit countries in the world. It is reported that Italy, along with Spain, has seen over 9,000 cases where medical workers have been infected.

Image credits: Google