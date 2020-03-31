What Is Bhag Corona And How Can You Play It On Your Web Browser?

If you are bored during the lockdown in the country and are looking for some entertainment, there is a new gaming app Bhag Corona which aims to not only entertain but also educate people on how to fight the deadly disease.

What is Bhag Corona and how to play?

Two XLRI students, Akram Khan and Anushree Warade, have developed an educational online Coronavirus game called Bhag Corona to educate people on how they can stay safe during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and fight the disease. Bhag Corona is a web browser game that is available for free. You can access the game by clicking on the link here.

The Coronavirus game can be played across all major devices including phones, tablets, and desktops. The game does not have any in-app purchases or advertisements and is currently available only in English. It has been reported that the developers are also working to release the game on both iOS and Android platforms.

Speaking about the game, Anushree has said that people can kill boredom during the lockdown period by defeating Coronavirus in a challenging and educational game. The game also instructs players to wash their hands, stay at home, wear a mask, amongst a number of other precautions. Akram, the co-developer of the game, added that they have inculcated the WHO guidelines for personal protective measures and hygiene to fight against COVID-19. The developers also revealed that the game's dynamics were majorly inspired by Flappy Bird. They also added that they experimented with different difficulty levels before finally settling for one.

The Coronavirus game has been called Bhag Corona, which is a sly reference to a Central Government minister led chants of “Go Corona” to send the virus back from India. A few weeks ago before the lockdown, as a number of Coronavirus cases had started to emerge in the country, Ramdas Athawale was seen leading a group of people who were chanting “Corona Go” after a prayer meet which was reportedly organised at the Gateway of India.

Image credits: Bhag Corona