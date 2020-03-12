COVID-19: TikTok Users In Wuhan Show What Life Is Like During Lockdown

Amid coronavirus outbreak, people in Wuhan are using TikTok to show what life is like in the city, which has now been under lockdown for approximately three months. While speaking to a Chinese media outlet, one TikTok user, Daniel Ou Yang, said that he had no idea of the severity of coronavirus until the morning of the lockdown. Daniel has been documenting the daily on-goings in Wuhan through the app and his bio reads, “Follow me to get updates on my life in lockdown in Wuhan”.

Daniel now has little over 20,000 followers on TikTok and more than one lakh likes. He reportedly said that the usually heavily-congested main roads are now almost empty and all shops are now closed. He further also said that the light rail and other public transport has also been shut amid the deadly virus dread.

Another TikTok user called Megan Monroe has also been doing the same. In the videos Megan can be seen cooking, shopping and even volunteering to distribute supplies among the neighbourhood. While speaking to an international media outlet, Megan said that she vlogs the daily updates to tell people that it is not scary. Megan, who is an American teacher, has nearly 43,000 followers and more than three lakh likes.

Over 4,600 dead worldwide

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to 114 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 4,500 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word "Pandemic" cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has disrupted many lives since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,796 and more than one lakh worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,000 and the National Health Commission also confirmed 18 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to 4,634.

