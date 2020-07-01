Turner Channels' List: What Channels Come Under Turner International?

Turner International is amongst the biggest media houses in the world. Turner brands include CNN, TNT, Cartoon Network, Boomerang and more. The Turner network provides country and region-specific networks and channels. The media supergiant has operations in numerous regions such as Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific.

Apart from the extensive list of TV channels, the organisation also provides Internet-based services and oversees commercial partnerships with various third-party media ventures. One of the most celebrated partnerships of Turner network is with Warner Bros. and HBO to leverage Time Warner’s global reach. Turner networks channels have an extensive list of more than 180 channels showcasing 46 brands in 34 languages in over 200 countries. Turner Network which is an international firm, comes under Time Warner company.

Here is a list of all Turner Channels

U.S. domestic

Turner Entertainment Networks

TBS TNT TruTV

Turner Classic Movies

Now Playing magazine Studio T Turner Studios

CNN News Group

CNN

HLN CNN Films CNN en Español

The Cartoon Network, Inc.

Cartoon Network Cartoon Network Studios Cartoon Network Productions Cartoon Network Studios Europe

Adult Swim

Adult Swim Games

Williams Street

Williams Street Records Williams Street West Boomerang

Turner Sports

AT&T Sports Networks

AT&T SportsNet MLB Network (16.67%) Bleacher Report NBA.com PGA.com NCAA.com/March Madness Live NBA TV (Owned by the National Basketball Association, operated by Turner)

Also Read | Zoe Kravitz received encouragement from past Catwoman actors for 'The Batman'

Other assets

iStreamPlanet

Latin America

Chilevisión (Free-to-air, Chile)

News and Information

CNN en Español CNN en Español Pan-regional CNN en Español México CNN Chile CNN Indonesia (co-owned with Trans Media) CNN International Channel SD (Latin America, Asia, Europe, Africa) Channel HD (Asia, Middle East and North Africa) CNN Philippines (co-owned with Nine Media Corporation and Radio Philippines Network through a brand licensing agreement) CNN Türk (co-owned with Doğan Media Group) CNN HD (USA) HLN International Channel SD (Asia, Middle East and North Africa)

India

CNN-News18

CNN International South Asia

Cartoon Network

Pogo TV HBO India WB India Zee Turner Limited (Joint venture with Zee Entertainment Enterprises) Kids and Teens Boomerang Australia and New Zealand Boomerang MENA Boomerang Arabic Boomerang CEE Boomerang France (HD and SD) Boomerang Italy Boomerang Latin America (HD and SD) Boomerang Nordic Boomerang Southeast Asia (Multiaudio option) Boomerang Turkey Boomerang UK & Ireland (HD and SD) Cartoon Network Latin America (HD and SD) Cartoon Network Colombia Cartoon Network Panregional (South and Central Americas) Cartoon Network Argentina Cartoon Network Mexico Cartoon Network Brazil Cartoon Network Poland (HD and SD) Cartoon Network (Central and Eastern Europe) Cartoon Network Nordic Cartoon Network Italia Cartoon Network Nederland Cartoon Network Türkiye Cartoon Network Pakistan Cartoon Network France (HD and SD) Cartoon Network Canada Cartoon Network Australia Cartoon Network India (HD and SD) Cartoon Network Hindi Cartoon Network UK & Ireland (HD and SD) Cartoon Network +1 Cartoon Network Japan Cartoon Network Taiwan Cartoon Network Russia and Southeast Europe Cartoon Network (Middle East & Africa) Cartoon Network Arabic (HD and SD) Cartoon Network Arabic +2 Cartoon Network Deutschland Cartoon Network Korea Cartoon Network Southeast Asia Cartoon Network Philippines Tooncast (Latin America) Tooncast Pan-regional Tooncast Brasil Cartoonito (UK & Ireland) Cartoonito (Middle East & Africa) Toonami Channel (France) Pogo (India)

Also Read | Jack Nicholson and Tim Burton had creative differences over Joker's look in 'Batman'

Lifestyle

Glitz* (Latin America) TruTV Latin America (Also in High Definition) TruTV Pan-regional TruTV Brasil TruTV TABI Channel (Japan) Tabi Tele (Japan) MONDO TV (Japan) Mondo Mah-jong TV (Japan)

Music

HTV (Latin America) MuchMusic (Latin America) Imagine Showbiz (India)

Movies & Entertainment

TNT TNT México TNT Brasil TNT Argentina (Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay) TNT Chile (Chile,Bolivia,Venezuela,Peru,Ecuador) TNT Colombia TNT Panama (Central America and Caribbean) TNT Series (Latin America, HD and SD) TNT Africa TNT Polska TNT România TNT Spain TNT Comedy (Germany, previously Glitz* and TNT Comedy) TNT Serie (Germany) TNT Film (Germany) TNT Nordic I-SAT (Latin America) I-SAT Pan-regional I-SAT Argentina I-SAT Brasil Space (Latin America, Also in High Definition) Space Pan-regional Space Argentina Space Brasil TCM (Latin America) TCM Pan-regional TCM Argentina TCM Brazil Turner Classic Movies UK (HD and SD) Turner Classic Movies Middle East Turner Classic Movies Africa TCM Spain (HD and SD) TCM Cinema (France) (HD and SD) TBS (Latin America) TBS Pan-regional TBS Argentina TBS Brazil Warner TV South East Asia (HD and SD) Warner TV India (HD and SD) Warner TV Latin America (Also in High Definition) Warner Mexico Warner Brazil Warner Argentina (Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay) Warner Chile Warner Pan America (South and Central America) Warner Colombia

Also Read | 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson to have THIS in common with 'The Dark Knight'

Sports

TNT Sports (Argentina) CDF (Chile)

Chinese

Phoenix Chinese Channel Phoenix InfoNews Channel Phoenix North America Chinese Channel Phoenix Chinese News and Entertainment Channel Phoenix Hong Kong Channel Oh!K

Other regions

Regional News CNN IBN, a joint-venture between Turner, TV18 and Global Broadcast News that is only aired in India. CNN Türk, owned by Doğan Medya Grubu that is only aired in Turkey.

Entertainment

CETV (36%, joint venture with TOM Group) QTV (50%, joint venture with IS Plus, an affiliate of JoongAng Ilbo) (South Korea) Showtime Scandinavia through Turner NonStop Television in the Scandinavian countries. Silver (TV channel), independent and international movies, through Turner NonStop Television in the Scandinavian countries. Star, showbiz news programming, through Turner NonStop Television in the Scandinavian countries.

Animation

Boomerang UK, various Boomerang channels around Europe Boing (Italy) (Mediaset owns a 51% stake while Turner has 49%) Boing (France) Boing (Africa) Boing (Spain) (Mediaset owns 50% stake while Turner has 50%)

Also Read | Michael Keaton to return as Batman for Barry Allen starrer 'The Flash'?