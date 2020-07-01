Turner Channels' List: What Channels Come Under Turner International?

Last Updated:

Turner International is amongst the biggest media houses in the world. Turner brands include CNN, TNT, Cartoon Network, Boomerang and more. The Turner network provides country and region-specific networks and channels. The media supergiant has operations in numerous regions such as Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific.

Apart from the extensive list of TV channels, the organisation also provides Internet-based services and oversees commercial partnerships with various third-party media ventures. One of the most celebrated partnerships of Turner network is with Warner Bros. and HBO to leverage Time Warner’s global reach. Turner networks channels have an extensive list of more than 180 channels showcasing 46 brands in 34 languages in over 200 countries. Turner Network which is an international firm, comes under Time Warner company.

Here is a list of all Turner Channels

U.S. domestic

  • Turner Entertainment Networks
  1. TBS
  2. TNT
  3. TruTV
  • Turner Classic Movies
  1. Now Playing magazine
  2. Studio T
  3. Turner Studios
  • CNN News Group
  • CNN
  1. HLN
  2. CNN Films
  3. CNN en Español
  • The Cartoon Network, Inc.
  1. Cartoon Network
  2. Cartoon Network Studios
  3. Cartoon Network Productions
  4. Cartoon Network Studios Europe
  • Adult Swim
  1. Adult Swim Games
  • Williams Street
  1. Williams Street Records
  2. Williams Street West
  3. Boomerang
  • Turner Sports
  • AT&T Sports Networks
  1. AT&T SportsNet
  2. MLB Network (16.67%)
  3. Bleacher Report
  4. NBA.com
  5. PGA.com
  6. NCAA.com/March Madness Live
  7. NBA TV (Owned by the National Basketball Association, operated by Turner)

  • Other assets
  1. iStreamPlanet

Latin America

  • Chilevisión (Free-to-air, Chile)
  • News and Information
  1. CNN en Español
  2. CNN en Español Pan-regional
  3. CNN en Español México
  4. CNN Chile
  5. CNN Indonesia (co-owned with Trans Media)
  6. CNN International
  7. Channel SD (Latin America, Asia, Europe, Africa)
  8. Channel HD (Asia, Middle East and North Africa)
  9. CNN Philippines (co-owned with Nine Media Corporation and Radio Philippines Network through a brand licensing agreement)
  10. CNN Türk (co-owned with Doğan Media Group)
  11. CNN HD (USA)
  12. HLN International
  13. Channel SD
  14. (Asia, Middle East and North Africa)

India

  • CNN-News18
  • CNN International South Asia

  • Cartoon Network 

  1. Pogo TV
  2. HBO India
  3. WB India
  4. Zee Turner Limited (Joint venture with Zee Entertainment Enterprises)
  5. Kids and Teens
  6. Boomerang Australia and New Zealand
  7. Boomerang MENA
  8. Boomerang Arabic
  9. Boomerang CEE
  10. Boomerang France (HD and SD)
  11. Boomerang Italy
  12. Boomerang Latin America (HD and SD)
  13. Boomerang Nordic
  14. Boomerang Southeast Asia (Multiaudio option)
  15. Boomerang Turkey
  16. Boomerang UK & Ireland (HD and SD)
  17. Cartoon Network Latin America (HD and SD)
  18. Cartoon Network Colombia
  19. Cartoon Network Panregional (South and Central Americas)
  20. Cartoon Network Argentina
  21. Cartoon Network Mexico
  22. Cartoon Network Brazil
  23. Cartoon Network Poland (HD and SD)
  24. Cartoon Network (Central and Eastern Europe)
  25. Cartoon Network Nordic
  26. Cartoon Network Italia
  27. Cartoon Network Nederland
  28. Cartoon Network Türkiye
  29. Cartoon Network Pakistan
  30. Cartoon Network France (HD and SD)
  31. Cartoon Network Canada
  32. Cartoon Network Australia
  33. Cartoon Network India (HD and SD)
  34. Cartoon Network Hindi
  35. Cartoon Network UK & Ireland (HD and SD)
  36. Cartoon Network +1
  37. Cartoon Network Japan
  38. Cartoon Network Taiwan
  39. Cartoon Network Russia and Southeast Europe
  40. Cartoon Network (Middle East & Africa)
  41. Cartoon Network Arabic (HD and SD)
  42. Cartoon Network Arabic +2
  43. Cartoon Network Deutschland
  44. Cartoon Network Korea
  45. Cartoon Network Southeast Asia
  46. Cartoon Network Philippines
  47. Tooncast (Latin America)
  48. Tooncast Pan-regional
  49. Tooncast Brasil
  50. Cartoonito (UK & Ireland)
  51. Cartoonito (Middle East & Africa)
  52. Toonami Channel (France)
  53. Pogo (India)

  • Lifestyle

  1. Glitz* (Latin America)
  2. TruTV Latin America (Also in High Definition)
  3. TruTV Pan-regional
  4. TruTV Brasil
  5. TruTV
  6. TABI Channel (Japan)
  7. Tabi Tele (Japan)
  8. MONDO TV (Japan)
  9. Mondo Mah-jong TV (Japan)

  • Music

  1. HTV (Latin America)
  2. MuchMusic (Latin America)
  3. Imagine Showbiz (India)

  • Movies & Entertainment

  1. TNT 
  2. TNT México
  3. TNT Brasil
  4. TNT Argentina (Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay)
  5. TNT Chile (Chile,Bolivia,Venezuela,Peru,Ecuador)
  6. TNT Colombia
  7. TNT Panama (Central America and Caribbean)
  8. TNT Series (Latin America, HD and SD)
  9. TNT Africa
  10. TNT Polska
  11. TNT România
  12. TNT Spain
  13. TNT Comedy (Germany, previously Glitz* and TNT Comedy)
  14. TNT Serie (Germany)
  15. TNT Film (Germany)
  16. TNT Nordic
  17. I-SAT (Latin America)
  18. I-SAT Pan-regional
  19. I-SAT Argentina
  20. I-SAT Brasil
  21. Space (Latin America, Also in High Definition)
  22. Space Pan-regional
  23. Space Argentina
  24. Space Brasil
  25. TCM (Latin America)
  26. TCM Pan-regional
  27. TCM Argentina
  28. TCM Brazil
  29. Turner Classic Movies UK (HD and SD)
  30. Turner Classic Movies Middle East
  31. Turner Classic Movies Africa
  32. TCM Spain (HD and SD)
  33. TCM Cinema (France) (HD and SD)
  34. TBS (Latin America)
  35. TBS Pan-regional
  36. TBS Argentina
  37. TBS Brazil
  38. Warner TV South East Asia (HD and SD)
  39. Warner TV India (HD and SD)
  40. Warner TV Latin America (Also in High Definition)
  41. Warner Mexico
  42. Warner Brazil
  43. Warner Argentina (Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay)
  44. Warner Chile
  45. Warner Pan America (South and Central America)
  46. Warner Colombia

  • Sports

  1. TNT Sports (Argentina)
  2. CDF (Chile)

  • Chinese

  1. Phoenix Chinese Channel
  2. Phoenix InfoNews Channel
  3. Phoenix North America Chinese Channel
  4. Phoenix Chinese News and Entertainment Channel
  5. Phoenix Hong Kong Channel
  6. Oh!K

  • Other regions

  1. Regional News
  2. CNN IBN, a joint-venture between Turner, TV18 and Global Broadcast News that is only aired in India.
  3. CNN Türk, owned by Doğan Medya Grubu that is only aired in Turkey.

  • Entertainment

  1. CETV (36%, joint venture with TOM Group)
  2. QTV (50%, joint venture with IS Plus, an affiliate of JoongAng Ilbo) (South Korea)
  3. Showtime Scandinavia through Turner NonStop Television in the Scandinavian countries.
  4. Silver (TV channel), independent and international movies, through Turner NonStop Television in the Scandinavian countries.
  5. Star, showbiz news programming, through Turner NonStop Television in the Scandinavian countries.

  • Animation

  1. Boomerang UK, various Boomerang channels around Europe
  2. Boing (Italy) (Mediaset owns a 51% stake while Turner has 49%)
  3. Boing (France)
  4. Boing (Africa)
  5. Boing (Spain) (Mediaset owns 50% stake while Turner has 50%)

