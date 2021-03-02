What Happened To Orby TV Service? Was Orby TV Out Of Business?

Launched in 2019, Orby TV is a popular lower-cost satellite TV service organisation. The TV service company decided to shut down its operations last month and now, it is officially shutting itself down. Many users of the organisation have been wanting to know more about what happened to Orby TV. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What happened to Orby TV service?

As we all know that the Covid-19 restrictions have caused a lot of trouble for many people and organisations. It is speculated that the Orby TV service must have been having a hard time to operate during this crisis situation. That is the reason why the organisation has officially shut down after signalling that it was in trouble.

Was Orby TV out of business?

Orby TV has decided to keep it quiet while making an exit from the TV service market. However, it sent out letters to subscribers on its official website. The letter to subscribers reads: “We are sorry to announce that Orby TV has closed its doors, and the Orby TV service has ended. It was an honour to serve you.” Nevertheless, according to The Desk’s Matthew Keys, Orby TV was running out of money and had instituted employee layoffs before shutting itself down.

Orby TV’s official website replaced its normal message in February. The replaced text reads: “At this time, we are not activating customer accounts. ” The sudden change was first spotted by TV Answer Man’s Phillip Swann, who pointed out that Orby TV’s customer helpline featured a similar recorded message and that the company’s Facebook page was down.

The organisation made sure that its customers get a good deal while switching to another TV service provider. So, it coordinated with Dish Network giving Orby TV customers a chance to avail themselves a limited time offer. This offer allows Orby TV users to switch to Dish for $100 and subscribe to a monthly Dish programming package for $ 52.99.